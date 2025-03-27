Kyle Larson seizes opportunity to spend time with Billboard-winning Puerto Rican artist at Homestead

Ahead of the Homestead Cup Series race, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson met Wisin, the renowned rapper and singer from Puerto Rico. As they met, they went for a spin around the track and posed for photos before Larson jumped in for the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

Juan Luis Morera Luna, popularly known as Wisin, is a 46-year-old performer from Cayey, Puerto Rico. He is quite renowned in the Latin music industry and has won multiple Billboard Latin Music awards.

Wisin was one of the guests in attendance during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. As he arrived at the track, he met Larson, the star driver of Hendrick Motorsports. Larson shared a post on his official X account, stating that he took Wisin for a round on the wall. He wrote:

"Ciento cuarenta y cinco 💨💨 Took @wisin for a lap on the wall this morning."

Here's the post by the Hendrick Motorsports driver on the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter:

As Larson returned to racing, he ended the day on a high. The Straight Talk Wireless 400 race turned out to be the most successful one for Kyle Larson this season, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed his first win of 2025.

The 2021 Cup Series champion came home ahead of his HMS teammate and pole sitter, Alex Bowman, and secured his place in the 2025 NASCAR playoffs.

How did Kyle Larson react to his Homestead victory?

Kyle Larson came out as the surprising winner at the Homestead Miami Speedway, as he did not start the race as a favorite. Alex Bowman, who started the race from the pole, Ryan Blaney, who led the most laps, and Bubba Wallace, who seemed to be in complete control, were the favorites to win the race.

Kyle Larson (5) celebrates with his son after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

However, the race turned out to be unpredictable. Blaney, who led 126 laps, suffered from an engine problem, while Bowman ran wide and made contact with the wall to lose his race lead. Meanwhile, Larson found his way to the top and led the pack to victory, despite leading only 19 out of 267 laps.

Following his victory, Larson celebrated ecstatically. Speaking about his victory, here's what he told Fox Sports in the post-race interview:

"Proud of myself. Proud of the team. Just a lot of gritty hard work there today," Larson said. "Super pumped. One of the coolest wins I think in my Cup career just because of all the heartbreak I've had here, the heartbreak yesterday. To just keep my head down and keep digging feels really good."

Kyle Larson is the second Hendrick Motorsports driver to win a race this season in six races after William Byron won the Daytona 500 in February.

