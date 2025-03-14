Kyle Larson set to attempt Kyle Busch’s historic tripleheader sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway 

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is set to compete in NASCAR's three national series during the Bristol Motor Speedway weekend from April 11-13. While this will be the No. 5 Chevrolet driver's first attempt to claim the triple title, his fellow Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has conquered the Bristol weekend twice in his storied career.

2021 Cup Series champion Larson will kickstart his Food City 500 weekend on April 11, driving the No. 07 Chevy for Spire Motorsports in sponsorship with HendrickCars.com. The next day, Larson will wheel in the No. 17 part-time entry for HMS in the Xfinity series. Rick Hendrick's star driver will finish the weekend with the Cup race on Sunday (April 13) and defend his dominant win at the half-mile Tennesse track from September 2024.

During a recent media interaction, Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on his attempt for the tripleheader weekend, saying:

"I love racing at Bristol, so I am excited to add those races to my schedule. Hopefully we can put on a great show with HendrickCars.com on board, and battle for the victories."

Kyle Larson celebrating with his son at Bass Pro Shops Night Race in 2024- Source: Imagn

In his fifth full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson has been making a name for himself as one of the top-performing drivers among the four Chevy drivers. Apart from making a mark in the stock-car racing series, the Elk Grove, California, native also headlined the open-wheel racing world by competing in the Indy 500 race last year.

While he had a decent finish in his IndyCar debut, Larson failed to complete the Memorial Day Double by not being able to start the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway soon after the prestigious Indy race due to uncontrollable weather conditions.

Nevertheless, the ace HMS driver will try his hand for a second time this year in partnership with Arrow McLaren and HMS.

"I really want to do it again" - Kyle Larson makes his feelings known on the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double in 2025 season

In May 2024, weather disrupted Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson's plans to complete the Memorial Day Double, which involved driving 1,100 miles in 24 hours. As the weather delay pushed the green flag by a couple of hours in Indianapolis, Larson failed to return to the NASCAR race in Charlotte, North Carolina, after completing his IndyCar debut.

In a February conversation with journalist Bob Pockrass, Larson shared his thoughts about performing the double duty on May 25 this year. He said (via Fox Sports):

"Last year, I took the training and the health more serious than I had ever taken anything before," Larson said. "And it was good to live through the 500. I felt fresh afterwards and felt confident. I felt totally fine for 600 miles [if I could run them]."

"I really want to do it again because I didn't technically get to do it. I want to do the double, what it would be like to run 1,100 miles," he added.

Kyle Larson and family at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Chevy team are preparing for his fifth NASCAR race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

