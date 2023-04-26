Kyle Larson set to drive Kaulig Racing’s number 10 car at Darlington Raceway

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will pilot the Kaulig Racing’s #10 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Larson has already secured two Cup Series wins this season and will make his first Xfinity start of the 2023 season.

Larson stated that the 1.366-mile Darlington Speedway is one of the top tracks on his list and is looking forward to having a chance to reach Victory Lane. He is yet to score a win at this venue in either the Cup or Xfinity Series.

In a statement released by the team, Larson said:

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing and HendrickCars.com. Darlington is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at."

"The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year, too, so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double-duty and hopefully we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

Kyle Larson competed in three Xfinity races last year, winning at Watkins Glen International Speedway. The California-born driver has clinched 13 wins, including five poles, and 78 top-10 finishes in 111 starts in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

Kaulig Racing president excited to have Kyle Larson on the #10 entry at Darlington Raceway

Kyle Larson will be the fifth different NASCAR Cup Series driver to join Kaulig Racing’s “all-star” Xfinity line this season, alongside Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, AJ Allmendinger, and Justin Haley. His ride will be sponsored by HendrickCars.com for the event.

In a statement, Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, said:

“Kyle (Larson) is really big for our sport right now and we’re excited for him to be a part of our program at Kaulig Racing. Building our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and having HendrickCars.com on board is amazing for us and fun for everyone involved."

"We’re looking forward to expanding our all-star driver lineup and having him in the car in Darlington.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has made 10 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington Raceway and scored five top-five finishes, including three consecutive second-place finishes. In NASCAR’s second tier series, he has made five starts with a pair of top-five finishes and his best finish of fourth place came in 2016.

