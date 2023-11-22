Kyle Larson set to race in USAC Midgets Turkey Night GP at Ventura Raceway

NASCAR ace Kyle Larson has confirmed his entry in the USAC Midgets Turkey Night Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend on November 24-25 at Ventura Raceway, California.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 Cup Series, Larson returned to the USAC Midget series after almost a year's absence. Participating in the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, he earned a preliminary win on Friday, before rallying from 16th place starting position to first in the feature race on Sunday.

Coming off a victory last weekend, Kyle Larson will be back racing in the ARP Turkey Night GP. The event will mark the conclusion of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

The 2021 Cup Series champion has made 10 starts in the event, taking the checkered flag three times in the past in 2012, 2016 and 2019. Larson has a stellar record at the event finishing runner-up four times with a lowest finish of fourth place.

Kyle Larson will be up against a stacked field of 53 drivers, who will be entering the event. Practice and qualifying are scheduled for Friday, November 24, with the 98-lap main feature scheduled on Saturday, November 25.

Larson will be aiming for his fourth Turkey Night GP win at the Thanksgiving weekend event.

Kyle Larson opens up about his hometown in California

The 2021 Cup Series champion grew up in the small town of Elk Grove in the state of California. In a recent interview with the USAC series, Kyle Larson said he doesn't miss his hometown as he prefers his current residence in Arizona.

Returning to his home track at Placerville Speedway for the USAC Midget Series, Larson opened up about his relationship with Elk Grove. When asked if he misses living in California, he replied:

“No, not really. I miss my friends, but I definitely don’t miss living out here at all.”

With the Hendrick Motorsports driver out every weekend for an event scheduled across America, Larson reasoned that living in California was not practical due to the traffic and travel times.

“Between traffic and all that, for majority of places I race, California is so far. We have our place in Arizona now so we live a little bit closer to friends and family, but I really just miss the food,” he said.

Although Kyle Larson misses the Mexican food, he loves his current residence in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is closer home for both him and his wife Katelyn Sweet.