Kyle Larson set to throw the first pitch at the Dodgers game ahead of Phoenix showdown

By Mayank Shukla
Published Sep 19, 2025 18:31 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
Kyle Larson answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center.

Kyle Larson is all set to keep his driving chops to rest and take the mound at NASCAR Night in Phoenix. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will make a special appearance for the famous crossover event between MLB and NASCAR.

Before going back to the race track, Larson will be on the baseball field first, throwing the first pitch for the Arizona Diamondbacks' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 24 in Phoenix.

The show comes just days prior to the playoff stop of the Cup Series, which takes place at Kansas Raceway, providing fans with a crossover event between two giant sports events. The Diamondbacks' NASCAR Night is among an expanding partnership between Major League Baseball and NASCAR, allowing the racing series to access new markets of fans as well as improve the entertainment during the game.

Phoenix Raceway serves as the NASCAR finale and will host the Championship 4 race this season on Sunday, November 2. Ahead of the crossover, Phoenix Raceway announced on X:

"We're excited to have Kyle Larson along with us for NASCAR Night at the Dbacks game on Sept 24! He'll be throwing out the first pitch along with some other special appearance during the game."
Larson has succeeded this season with three victories, in Miami, Bristol and Kansas. He has maintained strong form in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series with consistent results and finds himself in the playoffs hunt heading into the Round of 8.

Kyle Larson said he was ‘honored’ to keep Martin Truex Jr.’s ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex’s ‘vision’ alive

Kyle Larson recently honored the legacy of Martin Truex Jr.'s late partner, Sherry Pollex, by participating in the Catwalk for a Cause event, which supports children and families affected by cancer and other medical challenges.

Pollex, who passed away in 2023 after a nine-year battle with ovarian cancer, founded the event in 2009 to bring hope and strength to families in need. Larson walked the runway alongside his wife, Katelyn, and children impacted by cancer, heart defects, or IVF, demonstrating heartfelt support for the cause and helping to keep Pollex’s vision alive through his Kyle Larson Foundation and collaborative efforts with other NASCAR figures and charities. He wrote on Instagram:

"Honored to be a part and walk alongside these kids at Catwalk For Causes last night. Sherry’s vision brought so much hope, love, and strength to so many families, and I’m grateful that through the @kylelarsonfoundation, among others, we can keep that spirit alive."

The fundraising event, held in collaboration with the Kyle Larson Foundation, Samantha and Kyle Busch's Bundle of Joy, and Greg Olsen’s HEARTest Yard, included a silent and live auction that raised over $450,000 to support the cause.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
