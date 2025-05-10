Kyle Larson shares a pitch to fans who don't watch "pretty intense" dirt racing

NASCAR star Kyle Larson recently encouraged fans to check out dirt track racing. The Hendrick Motorsports driver pitched NASCAR fans on giving dirt racing a try, hailing it as shorter and potentially more exciting.

Larson started his career on dirt tracks before becoming a top NASCAR driver. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship has also won major dirt races like the Chili Bowl and Knoxville Nationals. He even owns the Kubota High Limit Racing Sprint Racing Series and participated in its 30-lap recent main event in Kansas.

"Take a chance, come on out. I'm sure you'll love it," Kyle Larson said at Lakeside Speedway via ATYL Media on Friday (May 9).

A crash on Lap 10 took out Larson, High Limit co-owner Brad Sweet and two other top drivers battling for the $20,000 prize on May 9. However, Larson is set to compete in another race at Kokomo Speedway, a 0.25-mile dirt semi-banked oval track in Indiana, on May 12.

"Shorter races, pretty intense racing too, so it's more action packed, probably," he added.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to return to action at Kansas this weekend. Larson, who has a packed race schedule this month, will participate in the practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway on Saturday (May 10) before the main race a day later. He will then head to Indianapolis for the Indy 500 practice and qualifying from May 13 to 18th.

"They’re still the best there" - Kyle Larson on Toyota superiority at Kansas

Kyle Larson stands second in the Cup points standings behind Hedrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. The 32-year-old also won the AdventHealth 400 last year. He won the spring race at Kansas Speedway and scored the closest finish in the Cup Series history, 0.001 seconds over Chris Buescher.

Larson has another win at Kansas, which came in the fall of 2021 and has finished in the top-10 in five of the last six races there.

However, the No. 5 Chevy driver shared his opinion about which car manufacturer has the upper hand in Kansas ahead of this Sunday's 267-lap race at the 1.5-mile track.

"The Toyotas, they’re still the best there, I think, anyways. We’ve chipped away at it and gotten better, I think. I’ve led lots of laps there since we’ve gone there with the Next Gen. I just hadn’t gotten the win until last year. But you always work to get better every time you go to a track," Kyle Larson said (via Jayski).

Toyota had won four straight wins at Kansas before 2024. Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain won the fall race there last year in his No.1 Chevy.

