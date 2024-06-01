Kyle Larson shares reserved reaction as HMS propel playoff waiver to NASCAR review

Hendrick Motorsports has formally requested NASCAR's governing body for the 2024 Cup Series playoff waiver for Kyle Larson. Recently, #5 Larson talked about the after-effects of NASCAR's review on the waiver request, if the decision doesn't favor the Hendrick's team.

With the conclusion of last weekend's Memorial Day Double, Larson's eligibility for the 2024 Cup Series playoffs is still uncertain, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver Larson failed to start the Coca-Cola 600 race during the historic Double Duty attempt on May 26. After securing a P18 finish in the rain-delayed debut run at the Indianapolis 500, Larson flew back to Charlotte for the relive his backup driver was greeted with more rain. As a result, NASCAR officials called off the race.

In an interview, 2021 Cup Series champion Larson gave a reserved reaction to the waiver situation when asked if he should get a waiver(via Bob Pockrass):

"It's not up to me." Larson replied.

Afterwards, the journalist asked:

"Does NASCAR's decision affect the way that you race it all this weekend or going forward through the summer?"

The 31-year-old Larson responded by saying:

"No."

Larson was later asked about the mood of the team in the current situation if the HMS team is worried or anxious about the waiver request, as HMS waits for a decision by NASCAR's governing body.

To this, Larson denied any such feelings regarding the much-awaited decision by the officials. He also added that irrespective of the decision, he is focused on winning the upcoming races and getting the team a championship.

"What would you do if they(NASCAR) say you don't get away?" asked Pockrass.

"Would not do anything different. Try and win a championship. Larson responded.

Larson already has two wins in the 2024 season under his belt, which automatically secures a spot in the playoffs. However, according to NASCAR's rulebook, the drivers should start all 26 regular Cup season races.

NASCAR has previously granted waivers for drivers who were forced to miss races due to injury on and off the racetrack. However, the #5 driver's case is a tad bit different.

NASCAR official sheds light on Kyle Larson's request

Kyle Larson in an attempt to be the fifth driver to do the Indy500-Coke600 Double-duty has stirred up NASCAR communities.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the NASCAR VP of competitions Elton Sawyer talked about the governing body's process of granting the waiver request.

"This will be a decision that, oh, not just one person will make, but a group will sit and look at it and discuss it and move forward,"

"It's a little bit of uncharted waters for us, because in the past the waivers have been mostly given for a medical reason, so this one is a little bit different, from that aspect, and just a lot of, we’ve had some preliminary discussions, but we haven’t landed." Sawyer said.

According to Jenna Fryer, there seems to be no rush in granting the waiver request. As there is "no timetable" as to when the decision will be made.

Fryer posted on X:

"Update: #NASCAR confirms it has received a request for a waiver for Larson from Hendrick Motorsports and says no timetable for when decision will be made."

