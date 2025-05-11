Kyle Larson shares true feelings about his High Limit wreck involving brother-in-law Brad Sweet

Kyle Larson talked about crashing out of Friday night’s High Limit Racing event at Lakeside Speedway in a wreck that also involved his brother-in-law, Brad Sweet. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Larson called the wreck “just part of racing.”

The incident happened during the Hasty Bake Kansas City Clash on May 9, where Kyle Larson was driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports. He started fifth but didn’t finish the race after getting caught up in a crash triggered by a battle for the lead between Rico Abreu and Kerry Madsen. The two made contact, and both Larson and Sweet had nowhere to go.

The crash ended Larson’s night early, and he was officially scored 24th. Brad Sweet, who is not only a top sprint car driver but also Larson’s brother-in-law, was also taken out in the same wreck. During Saturday's press conference ahead of the AdventHealth 400, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was asked about the crash and whether he felt it was a scary one.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s just part of racing," Larson shared (via Speedway Digest). "They got together, and I was already committed to the top and kind of had nowhere to go. Thankfully, everything held up right, and nothing got in the cockpit or anything like that."

Rico Abreu went on to win the race, leading the final 20 laps and beating Tyler Courtney to the finish line. The victory gave Abreu back-to-back wins in the 2025 High Limit Racing season and earned him a $20,000 prize.

Kyle Larson, who is known for racing in multiple series outside of NASCAR, will now turn his attention back to the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Kyle Larson finds his Kansas pole position "pretty ironic"

Kyle Larson called it “pretty ironic” that he will start next to Chris Buescher on the front row at Kansas Speedway, almost exactly one year after their unforgettable finish at the same track. The two drivers will line up first and second for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, a rematch of their record-setting battle in 2024.

Last year, Larson edged out Buescher by just 0.001 seconds, the closest finish in NASCAR history. He passed Buescher off Turn 4 on the final lap to win the race in dramatic fashion. This time, Larson beat him in qualifying by 0.057 seconds to claim his first pole of the 2025 season.

"It's pretty ironic, I guess, to have us both on the front row here after our close finish a year ago,” Larson said on Saturday. “It's cool to finally get a pole here too, at Kansas. I feel like I've been short a number of times, and I hope they still give out that pedal car because that's what I've always wanted."

Christopher Bell will start third, Tyler Reddick fourth, and Joey Logano, who won last weekend in Texas, rounds out the top five. The 267-lap race is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 11.

