Kyle Larson shares warning message to the media on NASCAR increasing Horsepower on short tracks

Kyle Larson has shared his two cents on NASCAR increasing the horsepower of cars on tracks that are 1.5 miles or less. He said that it won’t “fix everything” but was a step in a “better direction.”

NASCAR's plan to raise the horsepower for the Cup Series cars to 750 will be an increase from the current baseline of 670 horsepower. The change will cover all road courses and ovals under 1.5 miles, resulting in a total of 21 races being affected next season. The modification is designed to give better throttle control, enhance tire management, and increase passing opportunities. NASCAR plans to arrange the first test with the new power at North Wilkesboro Speedway, this December 2025.

The horsepower increase is a part of a phased implementation plan, with NASCAR considering an extension to the mile-and-a-half and longer oval tracks scenario if the outcomes are positive. Kyle Larson reflected on NASCAR increasing the horsepower while speaking to Jeff Gluck:

"I hope you (media) guys don't promote the sh*t out of it like it's going to fix everything, because it's not way different."

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series has seen the highs and lows of Kyle Larson as he tries to achieve another title. His season started with a significant win at Homestead-Miami, his 30th career win in the Cup Series, and added others in Bristol and Kansas. He has shown impressive performance throughout the circuits, mostly dominating in the superspeedways.

Kyle Larson tips his hat to “so good” SVG after Charlotte thriller

Kyle Larson delivered a strong performance in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 5, 2025, finishing second behind Shane van Gisbergen.

In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Larson praised Van Gisbergen’s skill and described their battle as fun.

“I’m happy with a second-place finish for this No. 5 Chevrolet team. Shane van Gisbergen is just so good. It was a fun battle with Christopher (Bell), too. To start the final stage, we were trying to break up his (SVG) rhythm and race, and I thought it was playing out well. He was just so fast. I tried riding. I tried saving my tires, but I just can’t do it as well as he does. But overall, it was a great finish and momentum to head into the Round of Eight," Larson said.

Kyle Larson qualified fourth and led 27 laps during the 109-lap race, engaging in a tight battle with van Gisbergen, who dominated the race by leading 57 laps.

