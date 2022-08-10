"Ross doesn’t work together with anybody" - Kyle Larson shoots down suggestion of pairing up with Ross Chastain at NASCAR Michigan race

NASCAR Cup Series reigning champion Kyle Larson was offered an opportunity to work with his fellow Chevy driver, Ross Chastain, at Michigan but declined the offer. During the event, Toyota outdueled the Chevy, and Larson’s crew chief came up with the idea of teamwork between Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain to save the Chevy, but Larson scoffed at the idea.

Chastain has been one of the most popular drivers this season, what with him winning two trophies in a single season and was seen as the perfect fit to work with Larson.

Ross Chastain has had several wrecking incidents this season where several drivers have fallen victim to his rough racing. These past incidents might be why Larson declined the offer to work with him.

Larson’s team proposed the idea just before halfway through Stage 2, where Ross Chastain had the lead, and Larson was right behind him as the two were battling three Toyota drivers. The latter's spotter communicated with him over the radio to outduel them and suggested he team up with Chastain.

However, Larson didn’t like the pairing idea as he said Chastain doesn’t work together with anybody. His crew chief Cliff Daniel also seconded Larson’s spotter suggestin Larson’s spotter said:

“If you and Ross can work together here, try to pull away”

Responding to the statement, Larson said:

“Ha, Ross doesn’t work together with anybody. Funny.”

After a long and tough battle, Ford emerged as the winner while Toyota secured second and third place. Kyle Larson finished 7th, and he was the top Chevrolet driver, while Ford and Toyota ruled out the top five.

Kyle Larson's performances in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season

The 2021 champion is one of the drivers who has not gotten on the wrong side of the Melon Man. However, during the Road America race, Larson pulled Chastain’s move on him in the final stages, where they were battling for a third-place finish. During the race, Larson closed on the rear of the #1 Chevy before pushing him into a corner and sending him off track.

Larson was recently in the spotlight after a massive wreck in Indianapolis. His miscalculated move went against him and ended up hitting Ty Dillon in the race's final stages. Last weekend at Michigan, Larson managed to keep off any wrecks to avoid another DNF.

He will head to Richmond Raceway, where he’ll be making his second appearance this season. Richmond was among the early tracks to host races this season, and Larson had a good run, scoring fifth place.

