"We're just wasting everybody's time" - Kyle Larson speaks up on NASCAR's decision to keep windshields on for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is an experienced dirt racer, practicing on the surface weekly. Larson has also stated on several occasions that Bristol Motor Speedway is his favorite track.

As NASCAR returns to Bristol for its annual dirt-track race this weekend, it has presented several unique obstacles to the teams and drivers.

Larson stated that there's no point in racing on dirt if the windshields aren't removed. While speaking with SIRIUS QM NASCAR Radio, he went ahead and stated that:

“We just shouldn’t race on dirt if we’re not going to take the windshields out and actually have a dirt race. With moisture in the track and being able to produce a real dirt race. I feel like we’re just wasting everybody’s time, a little bit. And, not giving the fans and competitors what we all deserve.”

According to Joey Logano, one of the most difficult aspects of dirt racing is the issue of wind shields. Logano believes it would be better if the windshields were removed entirely.

Logano pointed out that many NASCAR drivers grew up racing on dirt, and that none of those cars have windshields. He also mentioned that until NASCAR installs windshield wipers to then takeaway the windshield, which is not going to happen this year.

What did Kyle Larson say after his visit to Bristol Motor Speedway?

Kyle Larson has so far test driven the new Bristol Dirt circuit. Several weeks ago, he competed at the Bristol Dirt Nationals in a dirt late model.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass, he stated that the track entries seemed to be more sweeping, with a lot of smoothers. Bob Pockrass interviewed several drivers and posted their responses to Twitter, as seen below.

Larson added that the track needs character and bumps to make it easier to run wide open in the late model. He praised the track for being really good in the two nights he had been there.

The NASCAR Next Gen vehicle has undergone some upgrades. The interconnect has been modified, cooling components have been inserted, and mud flaps have been added to avoid windshield clogging.

Kyle Larson was given the best odds to win at Bristol Motor Speedway and many fans are expecting him to perform well in the Food City Dirt Race.

