Kyle Larson spills the beans on his secret sauce of dominance to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, was recently featured on former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, 'Dale Jr. Download.' Larson revealed his secret trick for racing alongside the top drivers.

Ad

Having been part of stock car racing since 2013, Larson began his Xfinity Series career with Turner Scott Motorsports. In his debut season in NASCAR, he also made his way to the Cup Series with Phoenix Racing. Later, in 2014, he landed a full-time seat in the Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing, where he stayed until 2020 before joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021.

During the interview, Dale Jr. asked Larson about his trick for staying competitive. Larson explained [00:02 onwards]:

Ad

Trending

"You can commit on entry; being next to the wall with speed is important. A lot of people, I feel like, try to enter too fast, so they carry that speed a bit too far, and that's when they either hit the wall or have to stop too late around the corner."

"I just have a good rhythm and cadence when entering against the wall with the right amount of speed, where I don't have to decelerate too much. I'm decelerating in a smooth way and reaching my minimum corner speed earlier than most; you have to drive into the corner a long way," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson won his first race of the 2025 season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with the secret trick giving him an edge over the competition. He qualified for the race in P14, and despite a slow start, Larson showcased impressive skills and won the Straight Talk Wireless 400.

"One of the coolest wins": Kyle Larson expressed his true feelings about his Homestead-Miami win

After triumphing in the 267-lap race, Kyle Larson was featured in an interview and revealed it was one of the "coolest wins" in his Cup Series career.

Ad

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has a bittersweet relationship with the track. Last year, during the Round of 8, the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver failed to score a win at the track and lost his chance to compete for the Cup Series title. However, Larson secured the win even after qualifying outside the top 10 this year.

Reflecting on his first win of the 2025 Cup Series season, Kyle Larson said (via NASCAR) [0:41]:

"Proud of myself, proud of the team. Just a lot of gritty hard work there today between damage on pit road... qualifying bad, bad restarts, all that stuff."

Ad

"Super pumped. One of the coolest wins I think in my Cup career just because of all the heartbreak I've had here. The heartbreak yesterday. To just keep my head down and keep digging feels really good," he added (0:56 onwards).

Larson has secured 208 points with one win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes in six starts. Additionally, he led 92 laps in the season and had a 100% lap run percentage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback