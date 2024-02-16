Kyle Larson to be sponsored by Logan Paul's energy drink brand during 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Hours before the highly-anticipated Daytona run, Kyle Larson joined hands with Logan Paul's energy drink brand as a partial sponsor for the entirety of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

At 7:00 PM ET on 15th February 2024, the Bluegreen Vacations Duel took place at the Daytona International Speedway. But amid the drivers looking to secure the P1 spot for the Daytona 500 race, Kyle Larson was the one who found himself with a new sponsor.

Back in 2022, Larson secured a multi-year sponsorship with HendrickCars.com, extending throughout the 2026 season. However, just hours before his NASCAR Duels run, Logan Paul and KSI's business brainchild, Prime Hydrate by Drink Prime, locked an endorsement deal with Larson and secured a place on the 31-year-old's helmet.

As Kyle Larson became the ambassador of Logan Paul's brand, he joined the likes of NFL star Patrick Mahomes and soccer legend Erling Haaland. Donning the Drink Prime logo on his colorful helmet for the first time, Larson stepped into the NASCAR Duels, driving his #5 Chevrolet.

Bringing the HMS driver's latest endorsement deal to light, motorsport journalist Adam Stern unraveled the news on X and shared a couple of images showcasing Drink Prime's venture with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The Drink Prime bottle could be seen beneath the left side of the helmet's visor. Embedded among the blue base, the red lines, and a hint of pink shade, the paint scheme of the bottle seems to have been aptly blended onto Larson's helmet.

Kyle Larson's dismaying 2022 Daytona 500 outing

Two years ago, Larson stood the fastest among all the drivers on the grid and clocked a top speed of 181.159 mph during his blistering fast stint at the qualifying event of the Daytona 500.

His dominant run secured the P1 spot for the main race on the 2.5-mile track. However, a wreck during the 192nd lap robbed Larson of the Daytona 500 title, and his race concluded with a saddening DNF at P32.

Even though Kyle Larson secured the pole position during the qualifying round in the 2022 season, he couldn't convert the same into a victory, something that's missing from his arsenal of NASCAR triumphs.