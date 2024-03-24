COTA Xfinity pole winner Kyle Larson will start the race from the rear end of the field. Larson, who bagged the top qualifying honor after beating Shane van Gisbergen was pushed to the back of the field after replacing a cracked brake rotor.

Hendrick Motorsport's number 5 team X account posted:

"Unfortunately, @KyleLarsonRacin will be forced to start at the rear of the field in today’s Xfinity race due to the team replacing a cracked brake rotor."

NASCAR's 'Yung Money' secured the Xfinity pole at COTA by setting a time of 2:12.076 seconds in qualifying. However, the Kiwi driver who set a lap time of 2:12.499 seconds will be promoted to start the race from the first spot after Kyle Larson's penalty.

Shane van Gisbergen is also on double duty like Kyle Larson this weekend. He will race in the Cup Series race with Kaulig Racing's number 16 challenger.

Speaking to the media after the qualifying, SvG said, (quotes from Speedcafe.com)

"I was more excited about the ovals because it’s learning. I just know that I’ll be good here at these tracks. I’ve got great teams and two awesome WeatherTech Camaros. I’ve got great equipment and there’s no excuses to not do well at these races"

The 3-times Supercars champion added that his main aim this season is to grab a full-time Cup Series seat.

“I’ve still gone hard with my preparation, but really the ovals are my focus. That’s what I have to learn to make sure I’m ready when I’m in the Cup Series next year."

van Gisbergen will be joined by Ty Gibbs on the front row. Moreover, AJ Allmendinger, the consecutive Xfinity race winner at COTA starts the race from P4.

Kyle Larson to start Cup Series race at COTA from P15

2021 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson failed to emulate his Xfinity performance in the Cup Series qualifying. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will start the race from 15th on the field.

Kyle Larson’s HMS teammate William Byron continues his rise in the Cup Series with another strong performance. He grabbed his second pole position on the trot at Circuit of the America.

Byron also broke the track record record in round one of qualifying at 2:09.114 seconds. He now becomes the most road course pole winner among active drivers.

The top 10 drivers in qualifying are: (In order)

1- William Byron

2- Ty Gibbs

3- Tyler Reddick

4- Christopher Bell

5- Corey LaJoie

6- Ross Chastain

7- Martin Truex Jr.

8- Denny Hamlin

9- Chase Elliott

10- Bubba Wallace

Which driver will come out on top on Sunday at Austin?