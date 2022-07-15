Kyle Larson starts a new dirt-track series for sprint cars in 2023

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is determined to take dirt track racing to a higher level. As a passionate driver, Larson has confirmed the launch of a new track dirt-track series for sprint cars in 2023, which will be called the High Limit Sprint Car Series. For this project, Larson will be teaming up with his brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, who is a veteran of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series.

The new series will only have 12 races on its schedule and each race will be held on weekdays to avoid conflict with other dirt series. Moreover, two out of the 12 races will have a whopping $50,000 each of prize money for the next season. For the rest of the races, winning drivers will take home a cash reward amounting to $23,000.

According to Larson, his main drive to launch a dirt-track series for sprint cars is to expand sprint car racing and make it much better than it is. He also wants to create more opportunities for other sprint car drivers who haven’t found a perfect place to race.

Despite being a Cup Series Champion, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is always thrilled to race in the dirt track series. Though his schedule is tight when it comes to dirt races, Larson has a well-documented record in this form of racing.

Kyle Larson rebranded the team from Larson Mark Racing to Kyle Larson Racing

Initially, Larson owned a World of Outlaws sprint car team called Larson Mark Racing, which fielded a car for Carson Macedo. The team was initially a partnership, but Larson gained full ownership of the team in 2017, rebranding it to Kyle Larson Racing. In 2020, however, the team closed its doors for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic and internal issues.

Like the Cup Series, Larson has also cemented his name in dirt racing by securing wins in big events like the Chili Bowl and the Kings Royal, as well as the Knoxville Nationals.

Earlier this year, Larson partnered with FloSports to promote a dirt racing event. The event was held at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee on April 14th. In the upcoming series, Larson and his brother-in-law will also be behind the wheels and they are hoping the series will attract top-notch dirt drivers. The event will be streamed live on FloRacing.

