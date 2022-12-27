Kyle Larson takes time off to recharge for renewed challenge in 2023 NASCAR Cup Series

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season was almost certainly a step back for Kyle Larson as compared to the dominating 2021 season, where he won 10 races and his first Cup Series Championship. The #5 Chevrolet driver blamed himself for his down-season, where he finished the season in a disappointing seventh place in the Championship standings.

This offseason, Larson is doing something that he has never done in his career that will be beneficial for him and bad for his fellow competitors. Since the conclusion of the 2022 season at Phoenix Raceway, Larson has participated in only one race and has been spending time with his family at their new Arizona home.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Kyle Larson admitted that this is the first time he has ever had an offseason, allowing him to recharge for the renewed challenges of the 2023 season. He later said that he is preparing for another baby and doing something he has never done before.

Larson said:

“It’s been really laid back. We got a place out in Arizona. It’s been really my first-ever offseason I’ve ever had in my career. I’ve only ran one race since the finale at Phoenix. It’s been really fun. This is the most time I’ve spent around my family and kids. We’ve taken them ice skating. We got Audrey into gymnastics. I got Owen signed up for wrestling. Trying to do normal people stuff, especially while I have the time to do it.”

He continued:

“I’ve enjoyed it. We have another baby on the way that should hopefully be here anytime in the next couple of weeks. It’s going to get hectic but it’s been really fun to relax and kind of get away from racing for the first time in my life.”

Kyle Larson scored three wins in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson started the season on a high note, scoring a win at Auto Club Speedway and a runner-up finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first three races.

Unfortunately, the Hendrick Motorsports driver went on a massive dry spell and took 22 more races to visit Victory Lane again. His drought ended at Watkins Glen International Speedway, where he pushed aside his teammate Chase Elliott to take a checkered flag. He scored his third and final win of the 2022 season at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Larson will be seen in action next year in the Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19th, 2023.

