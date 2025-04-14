Kyle Larson tied Martin Truex Jr.’s all-time NASCAR record before clinching Bristol victory

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson dominated the Bristol Motor Speedway event for the second time and created history, tying former NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.'s record. The Food City 500 race was held at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13.

The #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver controlled the 500-lap race and led the most laps. He won Stages 1 and 2 of the 266.5-mile race. Additionally, he led every lap of Stage 2, claiming his 66th stage win and tying Martin Truex Jr.'s record.

The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver debuted in the 2004 Cup Series at the Bass Pro Shops MBNA 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Triex Jr. then won a championship title in 2017. Additionally, in 694 starts during his 22-year stint in the series, he held the record for most stage wins. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson achieved the same feat in a 13-year stint and 374 starts.

Truex Jr. amassed 34 wins, 291 top-10 finishes, and 25 pole positions in his Cup Series career. He also competed in the Xfinity Series, securing 13 wins, 62 top-10 finishes, and 10 pole positions in 11 years.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson has won 31 events, securing 188 top-10 finishes and 21 pole positions in his Cup Series career. He also competed in the Xfinity Series, securing 16 wins, 84 top-10 finishes, and eight pole positions in 10 years and 118 starts.

Some interesting facts about Martin Truex Jr.

In 2013, while driving for Michael Waltrip Racing at the Bristol Motor Speedway event, Martin Truex Jr. got involved in a crash and fractured his right wrist. Despite getting injured, he completed the race and secured a solid P3. Additionally, he wrapped the season in 16th place with a P4 finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway, bagging 998 points.

After NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick retired in 2023, Truex Jr. became the oldest driver on the grid until last season. He turned 44 in the 2024 season and retired but still competes part-time in the series. He took part in the 2025 season's inaugural race, the Daytona 500, held on February 16, 2025, but got involved in an accident on lap 77, ending his day.

During NASCAR's 75th-anniversary celebration in 2023, Martin Truex Jr. was also named among NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers. He founded the MTJ Foundation in 2007 to help children suffering from cancer.

