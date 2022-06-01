Kyle Larson tops the odds table for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Kyle Larson has once again topped the odd table for the upcoming Illinois 300 at World Technology. The event is scheduled to go down on Sunday, June 5, at exactly 3:30 p.m. ET.

Being the first NASCAR race to be held at the track, oddsmakers have decided to go with Kyle Larson as their best shot for this race. The reigning champion will be lining up with the best odds of +800 or an implied 11.1 % of winning the race. His namesake Kyle Busch stands as a close competitor with an odds of +850.

Kyle Newman, OddsChecker's spokesman, quoted that:

“This race is up for grabs. The only thing that oddsmakers can agree on here is that Kyle Larson is the favorite, after that it’s all fair game. With two sportsbooks putting Ryan Blaney tied with Larson and another dropping him to eighth place. Oddsmakers are riding the hot hand here, Larson has five top-10 finishes in his last six races, but they’re being conservative with a new track. ”

Busch and Larson have been going head-to-head at the odd table in the past few races, though none have delivered the best.

While the recently concluded Coca-Cola 600, oddsmakers had placed Larson as the favorite to win the race with odds of +500. However, the weekend didn't pan out as the oddsmakers had predicted, as Denny Hamlin emerged as the winner.

Kyle Larson's performance in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Larson began the day on a rare off-the-field outing after wrecking during a practice session. Despite starting from the back, Larson later made a comeback, coming all the way to take the lead in the final stages.

The defending champion almost got the win at home before, but the late wreck eliminated him from the winning stage. Kyle Larson finished the long racing day in position nine.

During the All-Star race in Texas, the oddsmaker predicted Larson would defend his win after collecting it in 2021. However, things also went sideways in that particular event after Kyle made contact with the wall due to a blown tire, recording a DNF.

Since winning the Las Vegas race, Larson has already booked a spot in the 2022 playoffs. At the moment, his main aim is to improve on last year's record of ten wins.

In his 15 races, he has posted eight top-10 finishes, including six top-five finishes and one pole. Though he has several DNFs, he is still in a position to make things happen for the remaining 21 races. As NASCAR jets to Illinois 300 for the first time, Larson will be the driver to watch.

