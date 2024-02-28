Kyle Larson trolls himself on Hendrick Motorsport’s recent social media post

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson's self-deprecating humor was on full display as he recently trolled himself on social media.

Former Cup champion Kyle Larson is set to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series return this season which will see him drive the No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports. After a 13-year hiatus, the latter announced its return to the Xfinity Series in 2022 and has made consistent appearances in the series in the past two campaigns.

For the 2024 season, Daytona 500 champion William Byron will kick off the series at the Phoenix Raceway in March, with other drivers like Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman also taking turns behind the wheel.

Notably, Larson will only compete in a handful of races, with his first appearance scheduled for March 23rd at Circuit of The Americas.

However, when Hendrick Motorsports took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce their schedule for the season, former Cup champion and last season's runner-up Larson pointed out a hilarious detail in the graphic.

In the graphic, that features all four Hendrick drivers, Larson appeared to be of equal height to his teammates, despite the notable height difference in reality.

Standing at 5'6", the 2021 Cup Series champion humorously noted that he appreciated being depicted at the same height as his 6'1" teammate, Alex Bowman, with a lighthearted emoji-laden comment.

Kyle Larson wrote:

"I appreciate the equal height 😂."

Where will Kyle Larson compete in the Xfinity Series in 2024? Exploring the Hendrick Motorsports schedule

Larson is set to pilot the No. 17 for two Xfinity races in 2024. The 31-year-old will first enter the NASCAR Xfinity COTA race on March 23. He will then compete in The Loop 110 race at Chicago Street Course on July 6th.

Below is the entire Xfinity Series schedule for HMS in the 2024 campaign:

March 9: Phoenix Raceway (William Byron)

March 23: Circuit of The Americas (Kyle Larson)

May 11: Darlington Raceway (William Byron)

May 25: Charlotte Motor Speedway (Chase Elliott)

June 8: Sonoma Raceway (Boris Said)

June 22: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Alex Bowman)

July 6: Chicago Street Course (Kyle Larson)

July 13: Pocono Raceway (William Byron)

August 31: Darlington Raceway (Chase Elliott)

September 14: Watkins Glen International (William Byron)

Larson has competed in 114 Xfinity Series races across eight seasons. The Elk Grove native has 14 wins and 80 top-10 finishes. His last victory in the series came in 2023 in the Shriners Children's 200 race at the Darlington Raceway.