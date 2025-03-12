Kyle Larson urges fans to visit High Limit Racing’s Dirt Track season opener ahead of Las Vegas NASCAR race

Kyle Larson will be in action twice this week, including the High Limit Racing season-opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He urged fans to watch him drive his sprint car for dirt racing before he returns to his NASCAR stock car on Sunday.

Aside from driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, Larson owns High Limit Racing, a 410 winged sprint car series. The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California native runs the series alongside Brad Sweet, a five-time World of Outlaws champion and brother of his wife, Katelyn.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway took to X (formerly Twitter) to spread the word on the sprint car series' opening race (March 13 to 15) featuring Kyle Larson.

"I'm really excited to get to the dirt track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 13 to 15 with the High Limit Racing sprint car series. It's our season opener, really excited to be there, going to have a great field of teams traveling from California, traveling from the midwest, our full-time teams as well," Larson said.

"So I expect a great field of cars, some great racing, and finally back on the dirt track there. If you haven't yet, please get your tickets and come to the pits, see us, meet your favorite driver. Get an autograph, picture, it would be a great night," he added.

Kyle Larson, a seven-time High Limit winner, will drive the No. 57 sprint car this week. Joe Gibbs Racing rivals Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs will also compete at the dirt track as first-time series entrants.

After the High Limit season opener, Larson will return to the No. 5 Chevy for the Pennzoil 400. The Hendrick Motorsports star comes off a third-place finish at Phoenix Raceway, with JGR drivers Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin scoring a 1-2.

Kyle Larson shares his thoughts on Phoenix spring race

Despite coming short of a win, Kyle Larson applauded the efforts of the No. 5 team at Phoenix Raceway. He started the spring race 17th before finishing third, which moved him up the standings by five positions to 11th.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion took to X and wrote:

"Great team day overall. Onto Vegas."

In a post-race interview, Larson considered diving into the bottom on the final lap to try and sneak a win but decided to stay behind to avoid a potential wreck. He finished third, earning his second third-place finish of the year (the first one was earned at Atlanta Motor Speedway).

His Hendrick Motorsports teammates also had a strong race weekend. William Byron (24) finished sixth after starting from the pole position, while Alex Bowman (48) crossed the line in seventh place. Chase Elliott finished tenth.

Kyle Larson driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

The feat marks the first time all HMS drivers finished within the top 10 this year. Byron, meanwhile, is the only team driver to lock himself into the playoffs early in the season after winning back-to-back in the Daytona 500.

