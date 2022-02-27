Kyle Larson wants to recreate Prelude to the Dream for new generation of NASCAR drivers

2021 NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Larson recently announced that he is partnering with streaming service FloSports to promote a dirt race at Volunteer Speedway in Tennessee.

The dirt race is expected to be held on April 14, three-days before the Cup Series is scheduled to run on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson interacted with the media before the Cup Series practice and qualifying session at the Auto Club Speedway. When asked about the idea of promoting a dirt race ahead of Bristol, Larson said:

“It kind of came together late. Just through my relationship with Flo Racing – initially the idea of it started because I want to someday, somehow, bring back something similar to the Prelude to the Dream. So, I got talking with Michael Rigsby about that. That kind of turned into – well there’s no race at Bristol leading up to the Cup race like they had last year where a lot of the Cup guys went and ran. So then, Bulls Gap kind of got thrown around and we ended up putting on that event. It should be a lot of fun.

The Prelude was a charity dirt race model event organized by Tony Stewart in Rossburg. On recreating something similar like the Prelude to The Dream, Larson said:

“I would love to get an event going like Tony (Stewart) and Eldora (Speedway) had with the Prelude. There’s obviously a totally new generation of drivers out there. I never got to compete in the Prelude to the Dream. It ended right when I got to NASCAR, so I would love to do that and would love to bring it back someday. To me, this is kind of the beginning of that or moving towards that. Like I said, hopefully someday we can do it.”

Kyle Larson’s performance at 2022 NASCAR Cup Series so far

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson had a solid run with the new Next Gen car and finished fifth in the Clash at the LA Coliseum. At the 64th annual Daytona 500, the day did not go well for him as he was taken out in a six-car wreck on lap 190.

Kyle Larson, who failed to convert his pole position to win the Daytona 500, will now look forward to winning his first 2022 Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway on February 27th.

