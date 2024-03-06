Kyle Larson wants Tyler Reddick to "bring back" 23XI Racing driver's childhood celebratory gesture

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson took to his social media handle to react to a childhood picture of himself alongside 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson has come a long way from his early sprint car days. The Elk Grove native, who was given the nickname "Yung Money" in his teenage years, now boasts an impressive portfolio of numerous iconic victories and accolades, including a Cup championship.

Despite his famed career, Larson recently took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on a cherished childhood photo shared by journalist Jeff Gluck. The latter took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal a picture of a young Kyle Larson alongside a fellow Cup Series driver.

In the image, which according to Gluck, was shared by Kyle's mother Janet Larson, the Hendrick Motorsports superstar can be seen posing alongside a young Tyler Reddick. The latter, driver of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, can be seen flashing the double thumbs-up gesture as he stands side-by-side with Larson and Jason Aldean.

Reacting to the image, Larson wrote on X:

"I just want @TylerReddick to bring back the double thumbs up like the old days 👍🏼👍🏼"

Tyler Reddick was left "frustrated" after missing out on Las Vegas victory to Kyle Larson

The recent NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw Kyle Larson secure his first victory of the season in dominant fashion. The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet swept both stages before emerging victorious in Las Vegas for the third time in his career.

However, the one driver who gave Kyle Larson a run for his money was Tyler Reddick. The 28-year-old particularly came close in the final stages of the race. Despite Reddick's determined efforts to close the gap on Larson, the latter successfully defended his position, denying Reddick the opportunity to overtake him by over two seconds.

Reacting to the incident, a disappointed Tyler Reddick said after the race (via Motorsport.com):

"Kyle did a really good job there taking away pretty much every option I had there to close the gap. He seemed pretty good in the middle (lane) and I was obviously really good on the bottom, and he just never let me have it, right?"

He added:

"I kept trying to run higher and higher and you know, he’s kind of running in the middle of the race track, which is pretty efficient to block both lanes. Every time I sort of got close, I mean, we’re running just wide open enough in (Turns) 1 and 2, you can kind of defend pretty well."

"It’s frustrating."