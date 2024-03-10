Kyle Larson, wife Katelyn, and family celebrate International Women’s Day in unique manner

After securing a dominant win at the NASCAR Cup Series race last week in Las Vegas, Kyle Larson shared a tribute to International Women’s Day (March 8) on his Instagram account with his wife Katelyn, and his entire family.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who will race on the Pheonix Raceway this weekend at the fourth race of the Cup Series season, showed another side of his family life when they spent the day at the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse in Cave Creek, Arizona.

In one of the Instagram Stories, Larson’s 4-year-old daughter, Audrey Layne, became the star of the show as she bravely rode a sheep in the style of a torero taking on a bull.

Larson wrote in the caption:

"Audrey killed it tonight."

Kyle Larson's daughter rode a sheep on Women's Day.

Larson's next Instagram story was a video of his 8-year-old son, Owen Miyata, trying to ride an automatic bull riding machine:

In another heartwarming moment, Kyle Larson, accompanied by Katelyn and their three children—Audrey Layne, Owen Miyata, and their youngest son, one-year-old Cooper Donald—captured a precious family photo together.

Larson with his wife and three kids.

Kyle Larson discusses celebrating Las Vegas win with his family

Kyle Larson's recent triumph in Las Vegas included a touching moment as he celebrated with his children. The 31-year-old driver commanded the NASCAR Cup Series race, clinching his first victory of the 2024 season after a dominating performance in the initial two stages.

Following an impressive burnout at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR fans saw the No. 5 driver greeting his kids, Owen and Audrey, who came to the track to join him after the victory. Owen even climbed atop his father's car to wave to the cheering crowd.

Larson later touched on the importance of making lasting memories with his kids (via Racing America):

"It's really fun to celebrate with the family. These are core memories that my kids are going to be able to remember for the rest of their lives."

Larson added:

"I can only imagine me being nine years old and standing on the roof of my dad's racecar, staring at this crowd, like, how that must feel. I don't know if he understands either. It would have to be pretty special at least to look back on."