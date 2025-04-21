Kyle Larson, his wife Katelyn, and son Owen spotted at WrestleMania 41

NASCAR Cup driver Kyle Larson was recently spotted at the 41st annual WrestleMania alongside his wife, Katelyn, and their 10-year-old son, Owen. The two-night event (Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20) was held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The same was reported on X (formerly, Twitter) by NASCAR reporter Alan Cavana. He posted a picture of the 2021 Cup Series champion and his family at the wrestling event with the following caption:

“Kyle Larson appearance at #WrestleMania.”

No Cup Series action took place on Sunday, as the series is having a rare week off over the Easter weekend. That being said, there will be 28 Cup races over the next 28 weekends, including the series finale at Phoenix Raceway in November.

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy Camaro, is now 10 races into the 2025 season. Next up for the Elk Grove native is the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Scheduled for Sunday, April 27, the 188-lap event will stream live on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards.

Besides watching the livestream on FOX, fans can also listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Larson now has the chance to log a back-to-back sweep as he won the most recent Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The upcoming Cup Series race is going to mark his 21st start at Talladega. The last time Larson was there, i.e., on October 6, 2024, the Cup Series veteran started 12th and finished fourth, marking his second top-five finish at the 2.66-mile tri-oval superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

Kyle Larson and family pose with $150 million-worth influencer/boxer

Following his WrestleMania 41 visit, Kyle Larson ran into none other than Logan Paul, a well-known American influencer, professional wrestler, entrepreneur, boxer, and actor. As of today, Paul flaunts over 27 million followers on Instagram alone.

Paul has also been under a part-time deal with WWE since 2022. He is a former WWE United States champion, snatching the title from Rey Mysterio at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 before losing it to LA Knight at the 2024 SummerSlam.

Larson, along with his wife, Katelyn, and children Owen, Audrey, and Cooper, stood next to Paul and posed for the camera. He posted the photo on Instagram and wrote,

“@loganpaul x @wwe x @drinkprime.”

Logan Paul is the co-founder of Prime, a beverage company based in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Kyle Larson is a brand ambassador of Prime Hydration and is known to promote the drink through Instagram.

Recently, Prime Hydration launched a limited-edition Larson bottle. The NASCAR ace was seen sipping from the bottle while performing a burnout in one of his promotional videos with Prime.

