Kyle Larson wins his 30th Cup Series race with Homestead triumph

Kyle Larson has earned his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Miami race win gave Larson his 30th career victory and 24th for Hendrick Motorsports.

Driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro, Larson took the checkered flag at the 1.5-mile track ahead of Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace, who finished second and third respectively. He also bagged stage points after finishing fourth in stage one and second in stage two.

Hendrick Motorsports took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce Kyle Larson's win at Homestead-Miami.

"Redemption in Miami!" HMS wrote.

HMS teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott finished 12th and 18th, respectively.

Kyle Larson remains 30th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series win list behind Dale Jarrett (32). He also stays third on the all-time HMS win list behind multi-time NASCAR champions Jeff Gordon (93) and Jimmie Johnson (83).

Six of Larson's 30 race wins came from driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for the now-defunct Chip Ganassi Racing.

Kyle Larson driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

With a regular season win at Homestead-Miami, the 2021 NASCAR champion earned a playoff spot along with teammate William Byron, who won the 2025 Daytona 500.

In addition to winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400, Larson bested the Craftsman Truck Series field on Friday driving the No. 07 Chevy for Spire Motorsports. He entered the Xfinity Series race on Saturday but only finished in fourth place.

"One of the coolest wins because of all the heartbreak I've had here": Kyle Larson made his feelings known about Homestead-Miami win

In a post-race interview, Kyle Larson mentioned that he felt a sense of relief after winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race followed a thirteenth-place finish at the track last year.

Speaking about the race win, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver said (via NASCAR):

"Proud of myself, proud of the team. Just a lot of gritty hard work there today." [0:41]

The now 30-time Cup race winner added:

"Super pumped. One of the coolest wins I think in my Cup career just because of all the heartbreak I've had here. The heartbreak yesterday. To just keep my head down and keep digging feels really good." (0:56 onwards)

Larson will be back in action next week at Martinsville Speedway, the first short-track race of 2025. The Cook Out 400 is scheduled on March 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

