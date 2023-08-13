Kyle Larson wins second Knoxville Nationals after leading all 50 laps at the Knoxville Raceway

While the NASCAR camp is in Indianapolis, Kyle Larson is continuing his sprint racing exploits as he secured his second Knoxville Nationals title on Saturday (August 12) in a dominant fashion.

After wrapping up the practice and Qualifying for the Verizon 200 at IMS, Larson headed to the Knoxville Raceway for the premier sprint racing event. Starting in pole position, Larson put on a clinical performance as he led from the green to the checkered flag and decimated the field over the 50-lap feature.

"To win another crown jewel feels amazing," Larson said post-race. "When you've got guys like Rico, Donny and Gravel coming from deep to breathing down your neck, it's definitely nerve-wracking. Felt like I ran about as well of a race as I could."

Kyle Larson Knoxville (X: LarsonLand )

Larson's first Knoxville title came in 2021 and his most recent victory makes him the eighth driver to win the race on multiple occasions. The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver pocketed a whopping $185,000 prize money for winning the crown jewel event.

David Gravel rallied from 22nd to second place and defending champion Donny Schatz had to settle for third place. Gravel and Schatz were Kyle Larson's nearest competitors and yet were no match for the Cup Series driver.

There was plenty of action behind the leader, but Larson's blazing pace made an event as chaotic as Knoxville appear boring.

Wrapping up his victory celebrations late in the night in Iowa, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion heads back to Indianapolis for the Verizon 200. He will start Sunday's race on the third row, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 pm ET.

Kyle Larson on why he has never raced in Tony Stewart's SRX Series

The Camping World SRX Series has attracted some of the biggest names in NASCAR and other racing series. Recently, the event hosted Cup Series veterans in Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

However, Kyle Larson is yet to make a start in the Thursday night event run by Tony Stewart. An avid dirt racer and an advocate of grassroots racing events, Larson pointed to his busy schedule as the reason he has not raced in SRX.

"I mean, it's not on my radar at all right now. I'm so busy doing everything that I do outside of NASCAR that I really don't have time for it. But, I'll never say never. Right now, I haven't really thought about it. They've asked me to run a handful. It never seems to work out," he said to the media (via Frontstretch).

The 2023 SRX Season wraps up at the Lucas Oil Speedway next week on Thursday (August 17).