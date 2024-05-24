Kyle Larson "worried" as weather forecast threatens "Double Duty" hopes for Hendrick driver on Sunday

Kyle Larson is worried ahead of his attempt at the NASCAR-Indy double as the weather forecast recently revealed a chance of rain in Indianapolis which could end up in him having to pull out of the race. This has been the hot topic ahead of this race which is scheduled on May 26th.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is set to take part in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. This will be his first participation in the former, but as he currently leads the Cup Series, the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is also essential for him. While he can take part in both races, a major factor is the rain.

Rain at Indianapolis would mean a delay in the race, and since he will be running on a knife-edge with the timing that day, a delay is the last thing that Kyle Larson would want to experience.

Recent weather reports reveal that Indianapolis will be covered with clouds on Sunday, and rain could occur, getting worse as the day progresses. Kyle Larson earlier spoke about the weather conditions and how they could play a role in the decision-making during the race; implying if he needs to be pulled out or is allowed to continue.

"I mean, I think you could look at the forecast and get worried now," Motorsport quoted him. "I don’t know anything. I have no answers as far as decisions and all that. I don’t think anybody really does at this point.

"It just probably has to come down to game time decisions and playing it by ear. I don’t know. Hopefully, the weather gods work out for us, and we can get both races in," Larson said.

HMS owner reveals it would be "disappointing" to pull Kyle Larson out of the Indy500 for the NASCAR race

Larson is seemingly prepared well for the Indy500 as he spent hours behind the wheel of the McLaren-Hendrick car. With all this preparation in the bag, it would be a tough decision to pull him out of that race because of weather conditions.

This is also what Rick Hendrick feels. He stated earlier that any decision to not have Kyle Larson race at Indianapolis would be made on Sunday, however, it would be a "tough" choice to not let him race. He said:

"We'll make that decision on Sunday. It would be very tough, very disappointing because of all the effort that everyone's put in from Arrow McLaren to backing the crowd, our marketing people. We've got a tremendous amount of folks there at Indy and since such a good position, it would be extremely hard."

