Kyle Petty called out by NASCAR mechanic for criticizing Kyle Busch - “He has forgotten more than some drivers ever knew”

With just one race remaining in the 2024 Cup Series regular season, legendary NASCAR racer Kyle Petty criticized Kyle Busch for missing out on a playoffs opportunity at Daytona. However, NASCAR mechanic Dave Green has lended his support to the Richard Childress Racing driver on social media.

During the overtime restart on lap 163, Busch was comfortably leading the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona. However, the Las Vegas-based racer lost the position to Harrison Burton on the penultimate lap, thereby losing the opportunity to enter the playoffs list.

After the race concluded with an unexpected result, Kyle Petty criticized Busch's inability to defend his lead and his lack of skills to tackle such situations on Superspeedways like Daytona or Talladega.

"I want to talk about Kyle Busch. Has he forgotten how to speedway race? What in God's name happened?" Petty said during a post-race analysis video on NASCAR's YouTube channel (0:12 onwards).

"Has Kyle Busch never watched Joey Logano or Brad Keselowski take control of a speedway race? Does he not know what video is? Somebody needs to send him a DVR, a TiVo, whatever it is. Send him some old race footage so he understands this," he added, with a sarcastic tone (1:02 onwards).

The aforementioned criticism seems to have irked Dave Green, a two-time NASCAR Craftsman Mechanic of the Year. He responded in support of Busch via a post on X.

Kyle Petty criticizes Kyle Busch for not pulling off the win at Daytona. “Has he forgotten how to speedway race, what in gods name happened?” Kyle Petty ran 829 races over 30 years. He had 8 CUP Series wins and not one on a restrictor plate track. I guess what I’m trying to say is Kyle Busch has “forgotten” more then some drivers ever knew.

"I think he’s a type of Cinderella story" - Kevin Harvick gives an optimistic opinion on Kyle Busch's chance at the 2024 playoffs

With just one race remaining in the Cup Series regular season, Kyle Busch's chance of entering the 2024 playoffs is slim. However, the former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick still believes in the Richard Childress Racing driver's bid to make the playoffs list.

During a recent episode of the Harvick Happy Hour podcast, Harvick opened up on Busch's last ditch effort to enter the playoffs with NASCAR analysts Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith.

"He had a miserable season up until we had the break. And now he's feeling pretty jazzy about his cars," Harvick commented, highlighting Busch's recent performances (6:43 onwards).

"I think he’s a type of Cinderella story that can make a run in the playoffs,” he added, showcasing his optimism (6:59 onwards).

As of now, Busch is 106 points below the cut-off mark for the 2024 playoffs with one regular season race to go.

