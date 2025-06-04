Kyle Petty delivers a bold verdict on Carson Hocevar for forcing NASCAR elites to change

NASCAR veteran Kyle Petty recently shared his thoughts on the impact of last season's 'Rookie of the Year', Carson Hocevar, on the Cup Series grid. Petty believes that Hocevar can change the sport, comparing him and his impact to a NASCAR legend, Dale Earnhardt.

Ad

Hocevar, now in his second full-time NASCAR Cup Series season, has quickly made a name for himself with an aggressive driving style that has drawn both praise and criticism. At just 22 years old, he claimed his first career pole position this year and has delivered a string of solid performances across the first 14 races. Furthermore, Hocevar won the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

In a recent post on X by PRN, Kyle Petty drew a striking comparison between Carson Hocevar and seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt. Petty reflected on Earnhardt’s aggressive racing style and the lasting impact it had on NASCAR, noting similarities in the way Hocevar challenges his competitors on track.

Ad

Trending

"I'm watching Amazon and they're complaining about how Carson drives and hey, when this goes off, please stream the Earnhardt documentary, which is exactly what Earnhardt did. You know, he changed the sport the way he came in and with his roughness and gruffness and his raw talent, he changed the sport.

Petty then shared how Hocevar's racing style is making top Cup Series drivers adjust the way they drive.

Ad

"And that's what Carson's doing in a certain way is he's changing that top group of drivers on how they're going to have to raise," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Petty, son of NASCAR icon Richard Petty, enjoyed a distinguished 30-year career in the sport, marking eight wins and 173 top-10 finishes. Now 64, he continues to be a respected presence in the NASCAR community. His contributions on and off the track earned him NASCAR Illustrated’s 'Person of the Year' honors in 1999 and 2000.

Kyle Petty shares a clear message on Carson Hocevar after William Byron's contract extension

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron secured a contract extension with his team, Hendrick Motorsports, last month. Byron, who pilots the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, has had a stellar season thus far, which helped him secure a four-year extension with the storied team.

Ad

Comparing this situation with Carson Hocevar and his performance this season, Kyle Petty urged Spire Motorsports to sign a 'long-term' deal with him.

"Carson Hocevar showed that he can lead. He can run up front and he can race with these guys and he can race competitive and race clean with these guys[...]"So, pay close attention to people like this. Watch Carson Hocevar. If I'm Spire racing, I'm signing him to a long-term deal right now," Kyle Petty said [1:28 onwards]

Ad

Meanwhile, the next Cup Series race is scheduled at Michigan this weekend. Catch the action live on Amazon Prime Video on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vardaan Kochhar Vardaan grew up loving all kinds of sports—football, hockey, polo, even esports. But over time, motorsports stole his attention. He started with Formula One, drawn in by the speed and strategy, but soon found himself captivated by NASCAR.



What began as casual interest turned into a full-blown passion. He dived into the mechanics of racing, the personalities behind the wheel, and the thrilling world of stock cars, following every race with dedication.



When he’s not immersed in motorsports, Vardaan enjoys filmmaking and the magic of cinema. Storytelling, whether on screen or at the track, keeps his creativity fueled. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.