Kyle Petty drops blunt verdict on Chase Elliott’s emergence as NASCAR Cup Series leader: “He’s not done anything special”

Kyle Petty has called out Chase Elliott's results as 'mediocre', despite him leading the Cup Series standings. He shared how Elliott comes off as 'vanilla' when compared to drivers who've racked up multiple wins and led races.Elliott has been a figure of consistency all season long. With 12 top-10s coming from 21 races, he snuck up on his competition to top the standings after last Sunday's (July 20) race at Dover Motor Speedway.Even Kyle Larson recently admitted he was shockled to see Elliott second in the standings after his Atlanta win. The #9 Chevy driver was close to victory once again at Dover, but spun out twice from the lead. Nonetheless, he recovered from the slip-up to finish sixth.Reflecting upon Elliott's unexpected lead, Kyle Petty had this to say (via X/PRN),&quot;He's been incredibly consistent, mostly mediocre consistent, which has led him to lead the championship. And that's all you can say about it, is he has run in the top five or top ten,....but he's just there, he's vanilla, he's right there in the middle. He's not done anything special to lead the points.&quot;&quot;When you look at Denny with four wins, when you look at at Shane with three wins, when you look at these other guys who have led races and gone out in a blaze of glory and all this stuff. Chase is just that guy. It's the tortoise and the hare,&quot; he added.Chase Elliott is currently 16 points clear of his HMS teammate William Byron, who'd led the series all season long up until Dover. Up next, Elliott heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400, a event where he's yet to score a win or a top-5 even, while Larson last won the crown jewel race in 2024.Chase Elliott eyes special win at Indianapolis to match father's legacyChase Elliott revealed that the Brickyard 400 holds a special place in his heart due to his father Bill Elliott's win in the crown jewel event. Elliott was six years old when his father won the race back in 2002.Bill Elliott, much like his son, had won the Most Popular Driver multiple times. However, he voluntarily withdrew his name from consideration after his win in the Brickyard 400, which also marked his final Cup Series triumph. He was inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame in 2015, the same year in which Chase Elliott made his debut in the Cup Series.Speaking ahead of Sunday's 160-lap event, Elliott shared his goal for the weekend.&quot;This race has always been important because it was one of the few races that I was old enough to be around that dad had won.....I would love to match and be able to share that moment with the shoe on the other foot,&quot; he said via GPfans.comElliott finished 10th in last year's Brickyard 400. He began the race on the second row, but was met with a drive through penalty on pit road for a blend line violation. Notably, he was second in the driver's standings after the top-10 finish.