Kyle Petty drops a hot take on Jimmie Johnson’s herculean NASCAR achievement: “It is the most underrated record in all of sports”

Kyle Petty recently weighed in on Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson’s legendary NASCAR career, emphasizing that his achievements don’t always receive the recognition they deserve. Petty believes Johnson’s monumental success is often overlooked compared to similar accomplishments by athletes in other professional sports.

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, built an extraordinary 22-year career with 83 Cup Series wins and one Xfinity victory. Nicknamed "Superman," the California native now races part-time, driving the #84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club. Throughout his 22-year long career, Johnson's most remarkable feat remains his unprecedented five consecutive Cup Series championships from 2006 to 2010, a streak unmatched in modern NASCAR history.

Reflecting on his most monumental achievement, along with his multiple crown jewel victories, Kyle Petty shared that Superman does not get the recognition he deserves (via PRN on X)

"I look at Jimmy Johnson and maybe I have a little bit different perspective because I grew up with Richard Petty while he was with all his championships and stuff and it was tough. It's tough to win championships So to win seven no matter how you win seven, is amazing," Kyle Petty said

"I said this a million times on a million different occasions, Jimmie Johnson's five in a row is the most underrated record in all of sports. It gets very little attention. We talk about Tiger Woods winning all these majors, we talk about Michael Jordan and LeBron James. You talk about everything that Richard Petty has done, everything Dale Earnhardt Sr. has done. Five in a row? That nobody's done," he added.

Kyle Petty, the son of seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty, enjoyed a 30-year career in NASCAR. Over the decades, he earned eight race wins and 173 top-ten finishes. Beyond his on-track achievements, Petty was recognized for his contributions to the sport, being named NASCAR Illustrated's Person of the Year in both 1999 and 2000.

Since retiring from racing, Kyle Petty has transitioned into a broadcasting role, serving as an analyst for NBC Sports' NASCAR division. He provides in-depth race analysis, breaking down key moments and events

Kyle Petty calls out NASCAR’s controversial decision at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway did not fall short of controversy after a caution flag waved following an on-track incident in the middle of the pack in the final lap of the race. Last week, Kyle Petty shared his thoughts on NASCAR's decision to finish the race under yellow. (via PRNlive on X):

"The field is together; it's pack racing,” explained the NASCAR veteran. “So everybody is in the same place, there's not somebody straggling on the backstretch is going to drive around into that wreck. Same thing yesterday. Exact same thing.”

The incident Petty referred to was a last-lap multi-car wreck in the Xfinity Series, where NASCAR chose not to wave the caution flag, allowing Austin Hill to race to the checkered flag uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, fans can catch the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at 3:30 PM Eastern time on Sunday, live on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.

