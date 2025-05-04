Kyle Petty gently corrects fan over autograph fees and Victory Junction donations

Kyle Petty, who set off for the 29th annual charity ride with his father and NASCAR legend Richard Petty, clarified a fan question about autographs on social media.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America started off on May 3 from Traverse City, Michigan, and was welcomed by hundreds of fans at the Shell station in Benzonia.

The proceeds from the cross-country motorcycle ride will go to the Victory Junction camp, which Petty founded in 2004 to help children with chronic illnesses. When a fan asked if they charge for autographs, Petty said that they never charge, and any donation is completely voluntary.

"Do you or your daddy charge donations (to go towards VJC) for y’all’s autographs?," asked a fan.

"No charge for autographs. We accept donations you’re willing to give for Camp, but it’s not required!," Kyle Petty replied.

The ride will cover 1,400 miles and end at Hot Springs, Virginia, on May 9. It will stop by popular landmarks and attractions, including the Henry Ford Museum in Michigan Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio, Watkins Glen International in New York and Niagara Falls.

Richard and Kyle Petty will take part in the event, which first started in 1995, with over 220 riders, including former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace.

"It's a humbling place" - Kyle Petty on Victory Junction

Kyle Petty's charity ride started small, going from California to North Carolina. It later started to support Victory Junction, which Petty started after the tragic death of his son Adam in May 2000. The free camp offers year-round help to seriously ill kids in Randleman, NC.

The ride has helped nearly 8,000 children with serious medical conditions in the past 28 years, raising over $22 million.

"There’s been 125,000 kids that have come through this camp. There’s 125,000 kids who have made a friend, had an experience, done something they never dreamed they were going to get to do," Petty said (via Star Gazette).

"I tell people all the time, 'It’s not our camp, it belongs to the kids, we’re just the caretakers and the stewards of this camp. That’s all we do.' It is a humbling place when you hang out with these kids and you go and get a chance to be with them," he added.

Adam Petty died in a crash during a practice session when his car hit a wall due to a stuck throttle. Victory Junction was opened in 2004 with help from actor Paul Newman's Connecticut-based Hole in the Wall Gang summer camp.

