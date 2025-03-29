Kyle Petty gives a heartfelt reaction to Kaulig Racing's tribute to his late son Adam: “Those two dreams come together” 

Kyle Petty recently expressed his heartfelt emotions after Kaulig Racing announced that they would pay tribute to his late son Kyle Petty at Darlington Raceway. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Dye will be sporting an Adam Petty-inspired look for next weekend's Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway.

The reveal of Dye's paint scheme honoring Adam Petty was brought to light by Jayski via X. The paint scheme is being run in honor of "Throwback Weekend," an annual NASCAR tradition at the South Carolina track. Jayski's social media team posted a link to an article on the matter on X and penned a message that read:

"Daniel Dye and Kaulig Racing will honor Adam Petty by running a throwback scheme at Darlington. Dye will donate a portion of his winnings from Darlington to Victory Junction."

Kyle Petty, father of the late Adam Petty, was quoted in the article expressing his enthusiasm for Dye honoring the former driver for next Saturday's event at Darlington. Kyle Petty noted that he and Dye's father, Randy, had been friends for a long time, therefore, it was an honor to see Daniel Dye pay tribute to the Petty family. He said,

“I’m really excited that Daniel is running Adam’s paint scheme at Darlington, because this is personal. Daniel’s dad, Randy, and I have been friends for most of my life. Just as Randy watched Adam come along and chase his dreams, I’ve been front row to watch Daniel chase his. With Daniel driving Adam’s paint scheme, those two dreams come together.”

Dye, the driver of the #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, made it known that the Petty family has helped him in a major way throughout his racing career. The Xfinity Series rookie noted he paid tribute to the Petty family before and was excited to do it again.

Dye called Kyle Petty one of his childhood heroes and was thankful to get the opportunity to pay tribute to his late son, adding:

"Although I wasn’t able to meet Adam, his legacy is one that will forever be influential to me and so many others.”

Who was Kyle Petty's son, Adam Petty?

When Adam Petty broke onto the NASCAR Xfinity Series scene in 1999, it was evident he had the potential to be the sport's next big-time star. Unfortunately, the life of the fourth-generation driver was tragically cut short when he perished in a practice crash at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000.

Petty was the son of former driver Kyle Petty, the grandson of seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty, and great-grandson of NASCAR pioneer Lee Petty. He won one race in the ARCA Menards Series in 1998. Petty made his Cup debut at Texas in 2000, just three months before he tragically died at age 19.

