  • NASCAR
  • Joe Gibbs Racing
  • Kyle Petty predicts Joe Gibbs Racing's strong defensive stance against “their worst nightmare” at Martinsville 

Kyle Petty predicts Joe Gibbs Racing's strong defensive stance against “their worst nightmare” at Martinsville 

By Sashwat Deo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:03 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Kyle Petty recently addressed Joe Gibbs Racing's aggressive approach to blocking Team Penske cars to qualify for the Championship 4 race. The NASCAR veteran believes that if Roger Penske's Ford cars made it to Phoenix, they would turn out to be JGR's "worst nightmare".

Ad

Ahead of the last Round of 8 race, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have confirmed their spot by winning a race in the last two weekends. Whereas Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, who have been the strongest in Phoenix, are well below the cutline for the season finale. As we approach the Xfinity 500 event this Sunday, October 26, Christopher Bell, along with Hamlin and Briscoe, might block the Fords for a chance to qualify, predicts Petty.

Ad
Trending

In a conversation via PRNLive on X, Petty said:

"I think to win Martinsville you're going to have to go through Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe because I think they're going to come loaded for bear to play defense to keep you from winning a race and keep you out of they don't want a Penske car in Phoenix. That's their worst nightmare is to have a Penske car come to Phoenix. So they're going to play defense and they're going to play up good. I believe."
Ad
Ad

Since the introduction of the Next Gens, the Team Penske setup has dominated the Phoenix race with Logano and Blaney winning the last three races, followed by the Championship title. However, with the speed Toyota has come on Sundays and two confirmed spots in Phoenix, they are poised to lift the title.

Insider picks Christopher Bell over his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates as favorite in Phoenix

Christopher Bell - Joe Gibbs Racing - NASCAR Cup Series-South Point 400 Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Christopher Bell - Joe Gibbs Racing - NASCAR Cup Series-South Point 400 Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

In a recent The Teardown podcast, NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck claimed that No. 20 driver Christopher Bell has a better advantage amongst the Joe Gibbs Racing team, provided he makes it to the finale.

Ad
"If Bell makes it, I think Bell becomes a favorite of the JGR drivers," Gluck said.

Gluck also added that this will only be the case if the two Penske cars fail to qualify for the Championship 4 race. He added:

"If a team Pensky cars in, they're the favorite for Phoenix. If they if it's like Larson or Byron or Elliot. I have to put the JGR I have to put the Hendrick Car forth and JGR above them. ... Not saying they couldn't do it because execution-wise I think Hendrick always finds a way. But speedwise you're going to think, okay, JGR maybe has the edge there. So, if Bell makes it, I think I have to put Bell over Brisco and Hamlin."

It is worth mentioning that Christopher Bell has won in Phoenix in his last two of three appearances. He will be in action for a chance at the final race on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

About the author
Sashwat Deo

Sashwat Deo

Twitter icon

Sashwat is part of Sportskeeda’s NASCAR division and frequently covers various events from each race during the season. A Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, he has been interested in the intersection point of sports and writing and has found that opportunity in motorsports journalism.

Sashwat is a firm believer in being true to what he covers and tries to pick up as much information as possible from races as they happen, helping him get the first jump on in-race incidents. His favorite driver is Kyle Larson, as he is intrigued by his dynamicity and diversity as a driver.

Sashwat wants to see NASCAR travel around the world, adding a global element to the Cup Series, and believes this could help the sport bridge the popularity gap to F1.

When he isn’t working, Sashwat follows football and tennis, supporting Real Madrid and Novak Djokovic, respectively. He is also interested in the creativity that comes with film-making.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sashwat Deo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications