Kyle Petty predicts Joe Gibbs Racing's strong defensive stance against “their worst nightmare” at Martinsville 

Kyle Petty recently addressed Joe Gibbs Racing's aggressive approach to blocking Team Penske cars to qualify for the Championship 4 race. The NASCAR veteran believes that if Roger Penske's Ford cars made it to Phoenix, they would turn out to be JGR's &quot;worst nightmare&quot;.Ahead of the last Round of 8 race, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have confirmed their spot by winning a race in the last two weekends. Whereas Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, who have been the strongest in Phoenix, are well below the cutline for the season finale. As we approach the Xfinity 500 event this Sunday, October 26, Christopher Bell, along with Hamlin and Briscoe, might block the Fords for a chance to qualify, predicts Petty.In a conversation via PRNLive on X, Petty said:&quot;I think to win Martinsville you're going to have to go through Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe because I think they're going to come loaded for bear to play defense to keep you from winning a race and keep you out of they don't want a Penske car in Phoenix. That's their worst nightmare is to have a Penske car come to Phoenix. So they're going to play defense and they're going to play up good. I believe.&quot;Since the introduction of the Next Gens, the Team Penske setup has dominated the Phoenix race with Logano and Blaney winning the last three races, followed by the Championship title. However, with the speed Toyota has come on Sundays and two confirmed spots in Phoenix, they are poised to lift the title.Insider picks Christopher Bell over his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates as favorite in PhoenixChristopher Bell - Joe Gibbs Racing - NASCAR Cup Series-South Point 400 Practice and Qualifying - Source: ImagnIn a recent The Teardown podcast, NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck claimed that No. 20 driver Christopher Bell has a better advantage amongst the Joe Gibbs Racing team, provided he makes it to the finale.&quot;If Bell makes it, I think Bell becomes a favorite of the JGR drivers,&quot; Gluck said.Gluck also added that this will only be the case if the two Penske cars fail to qualify for the Championship 4 race. He added:&quot;If a team Pensky cars in, they're the favorite for Phoenix. If they if it's like Larson or Byron or Elliot. I have to put the JGR I have to put the Hendrick Car forth and JGR above them. ... Not saying they couldn't do it because execution-wise I think Hendrick always finds a way. But speedwise you're going to think, okay, JGR maybe has the edge there. So, if Bell makes it, I think I have to put Bell over Brisco and Hamlin.&quot;It is worth mentioning that Christopher Bell has won in Phoenix in his last two of three appearances. He will be in action for a chance at the final race on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.