Kyle Petty raises $1.8 million for charity with his annual ride

After completing its 26th anniversary, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America revealed that it had raised more than $1.8 million on Tuesday. This is the highest amount of money raised in a single ride since 2006.

The funds will directly benefit Victory Junction, a camp in Randleman, North Carolina that serves children with chronic and serious medical issues. Donations will also go towards summer camperships, construction projects, and maintenance initiatives, such as the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Water Park.

The 26th installment came after two postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Petty and the riders left Phoenix on April 30, 2022, and raced 1,500 miles through Arizona and Utah over seven days before returning to Phoenix on May 6, 2022.

Speaking to NCB Sports, Kyle Petty stated:

“After being sidelined for nearly three years due to Covid, we were eager to get back on the road and get back to doing what we love. I was completely blown away by the excitement seen amongst our riders and fans all along the route. We saw some of the most beautiful scenery this country has to offer, met some amazing people, and experienced so many incredible bucket list places.”

Since its inception in 2004 in memory of Petty's late son, Adam, Victory Junction has been the Ride's principal benefactor. Since 1995, approximately 12.6 million motorcycle miles have been logged by 8,875 riders, raising more than $20 million for Victory Junction and other children's charities.

Several celebrity riders supported Kyle Petty's program

Fans along the route contributed funds as part of the Ride's "Small Change. Big Impact." program, along with contributions made by the sponsors, groups, and riders themselves.

Apart from sponsors, organizations, and fans along the route, NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time champion Richard Petty, upcoming Class of 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Hershel McGriff, NASCAR legends Harry Gant and Ken Schrader, current NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones, and NBC Sports NASCAR personality Rick Allen were among those who rode the entire route this year.

The 2022 Ride was supported and contributed by Cox Automotive, Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products, Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, Wiley X, Blue Emu, and Goody's.

