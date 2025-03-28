Kyle Petty remembers NASCAR legend David Pearson's unfiltered advice from his early days

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Petty fondly remembered the advice he received from three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion David Pearson early in his career. On a recent podcast appearance, Petty told the story of his first Cup Series race, where he learned quickly that he wasn't up to the mark to compete with the more seasoned drivers, including his father, Richard 'The King' Petty. The former driver was only 18, making his Cup Series debut for his grandfather's racing company, Petty Enterprises.

Appearing on the HarvickHappyHour podcast hosted by Kevin Harvick, Kyle Petty spoke about the second race he ever ran in his life, which was the 1979 Talladega 500. Petty qualified 20th in his first outing in a Cup Series vehicle, ahead of drivers like Bobby Allison - who had finished second in the standings the previous year. Quickly into the race, Petty was overtaken by Allison, Richard Petty, Buddy Baker, Donnie Allison, and David Pearson. After the race, Petty lay on the concrete of the track, feeling exhausted, when Pearson walked up to him.

"Pearson kicks me in the ribs and he's got a cigarette in one hand and a beer in the other and he said, You're gonna have to get a lot tougher if you're gonna race with us."

In actuality, Kyle Petty qualified 18th for the Talladega 500 and finished the race in ninth place. He would go on to compete in four more races in the 1979 season, driving the #42 car for his family's company. The driver would stay with Petty Enterprises for a few more years, until he switched over to Wood Brothers Racing from the 1985 season. Petty also competed in a single race for Hendrick Motorsports.

Throughout his career in the Cup Series, Kyle Petty would have 829 race starts, eight race wins, 52 Top-fives, and 173 top-10 finishes.

'Nobody starts telling these kids - at 12 & 13 - respect': Kyle Petty gives his thoughts on today's Cup Series drivers

The former Cup Series driver, in conversation with Kevin Harvick on his podcast, spoke about the modern-day drivers who began racing through computer games instead of on-track. Kyle Petty believes that this has created an issue where they don't have respect for their equipment and their fellow drivers because racing aggressively in the virtual world comes with no consequences.

"Nobody starts telling these kids - at 12 & 13 - respect. Respect your equipment. Respect that other driver. Respect his ability. Because, if you race him that way, he's going to race you that way."

Kyle Petty's most recent outing in a Cup Series was in 2008, when he drove the #45 car for Petty Enterprises at the Phoenix Raceway.

