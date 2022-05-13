Kyle Petty's granddaughter is born on the same day that he lost his son 22 years ago

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty welcomed his granddaughter on Thursday, May 12. It was a bittersweet day for the Petty family, since it is also the day he lost his first son Adam 22 years ago.

Kyle Petty’s son Austin shared a post on social media, announcing the birth of his third child Ellington Montgomery Petty.

Austin Petty expressed his feelings on Twitter and wrote:

“So on this day 22 years ago I lost my brother, today of all days I welcome my daughter Ellington Montgomery Petty to our crazy world. My heart couldn’t be more full. Wow what a day.”

The photo in the post shows the healthy newborn covered in a blanket, with a pink-colored cap on her head. Austin and his wife Sarah have two other children, boys Stonewall and Rhett.

Adam, who was Kyle Petty's first son, passed away on May 12, 2000, at the tender age of 19 in a crash during Xfinity Series practice race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Fans react to the birth of Kyle Petty’s granddaughter

Kyle Petty truly is "The King". He was the first NASCAR driver to win seven Cup Series championships, and he has a record 200 victories. After hanging up his racing boots, the Randleman, North Carolina native then shifted to broadcasting. Currently, he commentates for NBC Sports.

His son Austin has an above-average social media presence on almost every platform and fans were quick to congratulate him.

One user expressed sympathy for Petty's family and wrote:

“Wow Austin, I'm 51 years old diehard Petty racing fan all my life, was on vacation 22 years ago when i heard about Adams wreck, congrats on the familys new daughter. Yes crazy world we live in but God is always good, even in the worst of times.”

Another user felt sorry about the loss of Adam and also congratulated Austin on the arrival of a new baby girl. They said:

“Congratulations on your daughter and I'm sorry about your brother I know the loss I lost my brother too best wishes on your daughter may you have nothing but good years ahead with her”

One user called her “precious little girl” and wrote:

“So precious! Congrats! They say things happen for a reason. I say that precious lil girl was born today to help your family to make this day a lil better for y'all! Adam was very amazing and will never be forgotten!”

The Petty family is naturally elated about the new addition to their family.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi