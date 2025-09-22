Kyle Petty says Ty Gibbs would be done in Cup if not for his JGR family ties

Kyle Petty has questioned Ty Gibbs' continued presence in the NASCAR Cup Series following Denny Hamlin's frustation with the No. 54 Toyota driver during the race at New Hampshire. Petty also suggested that his tenure might be in jeopardy without his familial connections at Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR).The 22-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, made a serious impression in the Xfinity Series. He won the 2022 championship with seven wins and 23 top-10 finishes in his debut year and moved to the Cup Series the following year.Ty Gibbs has over 15 top-five finishes in the Cup Series, four of which have come this season. However, he has failed to land a win in over 100 Cup starts.During a PNR live of Fast Talk on Monday (September 22), the son of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, Kyle drew a parallel with his own parallels to his own early career and criticized the team leaders.&quot;Someone of a higher authority should have said, just let him go, Ty. You're holding him up, because he was holding him up at that time. The frustration that Ty feels by dominating the Xfinity series and being an also-ran in the Cup series, because he's just taking up space. He's taking up a ride that people used to win in that car, and he's not winning it,&quot; Kyle Petty said (25:40 onwards).Petty also agreeded with the notion his lack of results would have ended his Cup tenure if not for family ties and said:&quot;This is his last year. If he's run three years, he hadn't done anymore.&quot; (28:49)Meanwhile, Hamlin was heard stating his frustration after he found himself repeatedly blocked by Gibbs, the only JGR driver who didn't make the playoffs, during the first race of the Round of 12 on Sunday.&quot;This is some teammate b******t,&quot; Hamlin said over the radio (via Jeff Gluck).Hamlin also bumped Gibbs' car, which ended up spinning the latter into the wall.&quot;Denny gave him a lesson yesterday&quot; - Kyle Petty on Ty Gibbs'Kyle Petty also supported Denny Hamlin's comments during the Cup race and said that Ty Gibbs, who lacks racing experience, needed a lesson.During the same live, Petty suggested that Gibbs' success in the Xfinity Series did not allow him to learn how to race effectively.&quot;Ty, I believe in a lot of ways is still learning how to race and Denny gave him a lesson yesterday. I'm not saying it was the right lesson, but Denny, Denny taught him a lesson yesterday,&quot; Kyle Petty said (28:00 onwards)Meanwhile, Hamlin managed to finish 12th and maintained a 28-point lead above the playoff cutline. Gibbs, on the other hand, finished 35th.