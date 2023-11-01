Kyle, Samantha Busch and family dress up as Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Addams family from popular Netflix show for Halloween

Celebrity NASCAR couple Kyle and Samantha Busch have lit up the Halloween season, dressing up as the Addams family from the popular Netflix show "Wednesday."

The supernatural comedy-horror series released last year starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character and Catherine Zeta-Jones had taken over the internet. For this year's Halloween, Samantha Busch and her family have rocked up as the Addams family.

Giving the same Gothic vibes of the show's protagonist family, Samantha Busch wore the black robes of Morticia Addams played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. Her daughter Lennix is dressed up as Wednesday Addams.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch dressed up as the eccentric Gomez Addams, played by Luis Guzman in the show. Brexton Busch is dressed up as Cousin Itt. Busch's adorable pet dog Piper was also a part of the festivities.

Samantha Busch shared a snap of the Addams Family on Instagram with the caption:

"Happy Halloween from the Busch Addams Family 🫰🫰"

NASCAR's fan-favorite couple Kyle and Samantha have always delivered Halloween content every year. The gothic takeover by the Busch family is being adored by fans this year as well.

Samantha Busch opens up about how Kyle Busch's relationship with the fans changed over a season

For much of his career, Kyle Busch was one of the most polarizing figures in NASCAR. Most of the hate was borne out of his dominance in all three National series. Nonetheless, he never failed to irk the crowd with his antics.

However, the narrative has changed over the season as Kyle Busch moved to Richard Childress Racing for 2023, as the driver of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Since the beginning of the season, there has also been a change in the perspective of fans as they seem to have developed an affinity for "Rowdy".

Kyle Busch at Homestead

Samantha Busch opened up about the transformation in a recent interview with NASCAR. She recollected that her husband was no longer the target during the driver introductions.

"It's funny because Brexton (Busch, Kyle's son) and I will still be at the car and there will be boos and so we'll automatically look at the screen thinking it's dad and then we're like, oh, it's Denny (Hamlin) or Bubba (Wallace). We're like 'It's not us!' so it's exciting to see"

Kyle Busch and the #8 RCR team failed to deliver on the early season championship hopes in their maiden campaign.