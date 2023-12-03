Kyle Sieg to race full-time in 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series for RSS Racing

Kyle Sieg, the 22-year-old driver has signed a contract extension with RSS Racing, the team owned by his father Rod Sieg. He will continue to drive the #28 Ford Mustang for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. This will mark his second consecutive season as a full-time driver with the family-owned team in Xfinity.

Kyle Sieg, who is the younger brother of NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Ryan Sieg, had a decent campaign in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. His career best finish of P7 came at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He ended the season with one top-10 finish, 23.5 average finishing position, and at 22nd place in the points table.

On Friday, December 1, RSS Racing made the official announcement in a post shared on social media, with a caption that reads:

“We are excited to have Kyle Sieg racing full time in 2024. Looking forward to having two Siegs on track for all 33 races.

RSS Racing haven't revealed the length of the contract. The deal locks in the #28 Ford driver for the foreseeable future.

Sieg made his debut with DGM Racing at Dover Motor Speedway in 2021 while primarily competing in the ARCA Menards Series. He made 17 Xfinity starts in 2022 and scored his first career top-10 finish at Daytona International Speedway in August.

Frankie Muniz expected to join RSS Racing in 2024 to drive alongside Kyle Sieg

RSS Racing currently has three cars – the #28, #38, and #39. Both Ryan and Kyle Sieg will drive their respective #28 and #38 cars full-time in 2024. So, this leaves the #39 car and actor turned motorsports driver Frankie Muniz to drive for RSS Racing in the 2024 Xfinity Series season, according to Fronstretch’s Michael Massie.

Muniz had recently competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing. He is a Ford driver and RSS Racing team did seem to take AN interest in the Hollywood actor.

Watch RSS Racing and Sieg brothers in action when the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17. The opening race of the Xfinity series will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.