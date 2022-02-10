"Kyle threw a temper tantrum" - Justin Haley's spotter has harsh words for Kyle Larson

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson found himself on the receiving end with Justin Haley’s spotter, Brett Griffin, reacting to his activities during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum. With 34 laps to go in the race, Larson swiped Haley into the walls in what has been termed a 'racing incident' by officials.

Haley’s spotter Griffin was not going to let the incident slide without expressing how unhappy he was with Larson's actions. In a recent interview with Dirty Mo Media, he termed the action as a “punk-a** chicken move”.

Griffin explained what really happened, saying:

“So, huge restart, obviously a lot on the line. We have an opportunity to get down. It’s a small hall hole, we get down, you anticipate getting hit in the a**, we did got hit in the a**. We hit Kyle [Busch] in the a**, and Kyle threw a temper tantrum and wrecked us. Pretty simple. I was very surprised that literally, a guy who just won a championship did that.”

A frustrated Haley didn’t expect his first race this year to end like that. Speaking at a post-race press conference after the game, he said:

“The 24 got into the back of me and shoved me into Kyle, and then Kyle just came down and put me in danger. Not really impressed with the move. It’s hard to be a rookie and gain respect. The 18 just passed him cleanly and he didn’t turn down on Kyle [Busch]. I don’t know. It’s kind of BS.”

At the broadcast booth, Clint Bowyer and Tony Stewart pointed out it was William Byron who started the chain reaction. Despite the harsh words from Brett Griffin, fans on Twitter were rather considerate of Larson for the crash. One fan tweeted, saying:

“How was Kyle supposed to know that Haley was hit first?”

Another fan tweeted, saying:

“I don’t think Larson was trying to wreck Haley”

Kyle Larson aiming to defend NASCAR Cup Series title

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson will be looking to defend his title in this year's upcoming NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran Chevrolet #5 driver has been behind the wheel for almost a decade.

Also Read Article Continues below

His outstanding performance last year saw him earn 10 wins and his first championship, all in the same season. In doing so, he became the first driver to achieve the feat since Jimmie Johnson in the 2007 season.

Edited by Anurag C