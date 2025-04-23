Larry McReynolds mourns Dr Jerry Petty, emphasizes his significant touch on NASCAR lives

FOX NASCAR analyst Larry McReynolds gave a touching tribute to the late Dr. Jerry Petty on social media, who passed away recently. McReynolds also shared a glimpse of the impact Petty had on NASCAR. Dr. Petty was a prominent figure in the NASCAR garage, having been around the sport since the 1970s.

Dr. Petty had a significant influence on medicine as he was a founding partner of Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine, which provides special care for brain and spinal cord conditions. CNSA posted a tribute to X, honoring the late doctor, writing:

"🕊 In Loving Memory: Dr. Jerry M. Petty (1935–2025) It is with heavy hearts that we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Jerry Petty — a founding partner of CNSA, a national leader in neurosurgery, and a beloved mentor and friend. We are honored to stand on the foundation he built. Thank you, Dr. Petty. Your life’s work continues to guide and inspire us all. #InMemory #LegacyOfExcellence #CNSA #SpineCare #NeurosurgeryPioneer"

McReynolds then took to X to pay his respects to the longtime doctor who had a major impact on NASCAR. The former crew chief made it known that Dr. Petty made a significant difference to those within the sport. He wrote:

"You have no idea how many life’s in #NASCAR this man touched! He meant so much to my family! #RestInPeace"

Larry McReynolds was formerly a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series and sat atop the pit box of some of the greatest drivers in the sport's history. He's a two-time Daytona 500 winner as a crew chief, winning the prestigious event with Davey Allison in 1992 and Dale Earnhardt in 1998. He left his crew chiefing career at the end of the 2000 season and joined FOX Sports as a color commentator for its inaugural season in 2001.

Since then, Larry McReynolds has continued to do analysis for FOX Sports. He was in the booth until 2016 and now focuses on much of the in-race statistical data during FOX's broadcast.

Larry McReynolds reflected on first 'oval' win as a NASCAR crew chief

Prior to his lengthy career with the FOX Sports NASCAR broadcast team, which continues today, Larry McReynolds was a winning crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series. Recently, McReynolds took a trip down memory lane as he reflected on his first NASCAR win on an oval.

An X user by the name "NASCAR Legends" posted an old photo from Brett Bodine's win in the 1990 First Union 400 at North Wilkesboro. McReynolds, who was the crew chief for Bodine that day, acknowledged the post and mentioned that it was his third career Cup win as a crew chief. Yet, it was his first on an oval track.

"My first win as a #NASCAR Crew Chief on an oval, it was my 3rd career win but first not on a road course! #NASCAR," he wrote.

Despite ultimately retiring as a crew chief, McReynolds has made sporadic one-off appearances on the pit box in the last few years. He most recently was the crew chief for Jordan Anderson in both Xfinity Series races at Daytona in 2024.

