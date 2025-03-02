“Larry McReynolds has no say”: Kyle Busch takes a bold stand against America’s Crew Chief's questionable controversy solution

Kyle Busch has pulled no punches in his blunt response to Larry McReynolds' caution controversy fix. The two-time Cup Series champion outlined that the Fox Analyst never stepped inside a race car, disqualifying him from weighing in on driver safety.

McReynolds, renowned as America's Crew Chief, has had a successful NASCAR career, calling shots for legendary drivers like Dale Earnhardt, Davey Allison, Ricky Rudd, and more. McReynolds' resume boasts 23 Cup Series wins including two Daytona 500s. However, his expertise comes from the pit box and thus his suggestion didn't sit well with the Richard Childress Racing driver.

NASCAR has been under fire lately for its handling of late-race cautions. This includes an incident at the season-opener Daytona 500, when the officials kept the race green, despite final lap chaos stemming from Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe's contact, letting William Byron cross the start/finish line.

In the wake of the dismay, the former crew chief suggested that the race should end only when the checkered flag is waved, implying it shall finish under green. It may require multiple overtimes until a driver is declared the winner.

However, Kyle Busch explained that since drivers like him and his rivals are putting themselves behind the NextGen car's seat to face the grueling battle, they won't risk more crashes for entertainment.

"Well, he's not a driver and he's never been in a race car and been t-boned or hit a wall at 180 miles an hour. So he has no say. So the rest of us drivers that are out there that are risking it all putting it on the line for good shows and entertainment, racing to the checkered flag would be pure entertainment and not safety. So I disagree with that," Kyle Busch said via Kyle Dalton (1:08 onwards).

It's worth mentioning that the #8 Chevy driver admitted that if a wreck has happened in the rear, say behind a 30th-place car, they could 'race it out,' but if the same occurred in the front rows, pushing through it would be dangerous.

Denny Hamlin is on the same page as Kyle Busch and shares another perspective of why Larry McRyenolds' suggestion won't work

Not only Kyle Busch, but Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and William Byron also didn't favor McReynolds' suggestion. Hamlin expressed that the NextGen machines are stacked closer to the rivals than they used to be in the 90s when McReynolds called the shots.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver cited Nashville Superspeedway's example, recalling how it endured nine overtimes, leading to fuel shortage and wrecks, emphasizing that trying to finish under green would result in multiple crashes and fuel troubles.

"That was just a bad look for the drivers. It's just a bad look all around people running out of fuel, crashes. And I just think if you said that you had to finish it under green in checkered, it just we would run out of gas because we would just keep crashing each other," the three-time Daytona 500 winner said via Kyle Dalton.

Kyle Busch faced misery during the Daytona 500 when he was left with no choice but to exit the crown jewel race amid initial confusion with the rules.

