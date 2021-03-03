NASCAR bringing star power to Las Vegas for big race weekend

NASCAR is heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for what should be a wild weekend of racing, and a lot of area superstars are coming out to see the show.

These stars include Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Antonio Williams of the Buffalo Bills and Joe Ingles of the NBA Utah Jazz. They will all serve as grand marshals for the three NASCAR races.

It all starts Friday night when Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams will give the command for The Camping World Truck Series Bucked up 200. Williams, from North Carolina, is a lifelong NASCAR fan and advisor to NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr.

After that, Utah Jazz player Joe Ingles will give the command for Saturday's Xfinity Series Alsco Unicorn 300. Finally, it all comes down to Sunday, where Carr of the hometown Raiders will bring the field to life for the Penzoil 400

Las Vegas @Raiders Quarterback @derekcarrqb will deliver the most famous words in motorsports prior to the start of the #Pennzoil400! 🏁🏈#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vtyPHAgI3U — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 2, 2021

“This will be such a thrill to have the chance to bring the NASCAR Cup Series cars to life,” Carr said in a news release. “I know there has been a long list of luminaries who have served in this role, and it’s pretty cool to join them. I’m sure it’s going to be exhilarating once those cars fire up.”

NASCAR turns to celebrity stars to give command

NASCAR has already had a blockbuster cast of grand marshals this season, including musical artist Pit Bull, actor Kevin James and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. who have all brought their own flair to the role. NASCAR also had WWE Superstar Sasha Banks as the official starter for the Daytona 500, making her one of many superstars from the company to attend races.

As for their duties, all three athletes will give the command to start engines before each NASCAR race begins. After the command, engines usually fire in unison, making for one of the most powerful sounds in all of sports.