“Las Vegas Larson strikes again in the desert”: Kyle Larson’s dominant display earns NASCAR fans’ plaudits

Several NASCAR fans were jubilant as Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson put on a dominant display to secure his first victory of the season in Las Vegas.

It was arguably just a matter of time before the former Cup Series champion Larson was back in the victory lane. While an 11th-place finish in Daytona and a DNF in Atlanta were underwhelming for Larson, the 31-year-old made sure to clinch a statement victory in Las Vegas.

Larson put on a dominant display, winning both stages and leading 181 out of the 267 laps to finish in front of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick. A caution caused by Corey LaJoie's wreck in the final stages of the race brought all lead lap cars down the pit road for fresh tires.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick capitalized on the incident to put on a strong challenge to Larson. Nevertheless, the Hendrick Motorsports driver persevered, edging out Reddick by a mere 0.441 seconds

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Kyle Larson's victory, which was his third in Las Vegas.

"Las Vegas Larson strikes again in the desert."

A second fan commented:

"Made it look easy."

Meanwhile, another user wrote:

"Classic Larson dominance. Great way to rebound from the Atlanta DNF!"

Here are some more fan reactions to Kyle Larson's incredible victory in Las Vegas:

Kyle Larson reacts to last-stage duel with Tyler Reddick

Reflecting on his performance, Kyle Larson acknowledged the challenge posed by Tyler Reddick during the final stage duel.

The said (via Motorsports.com):

"I knew Tyler was going to be the guy to beat from the first stage when he was really fast there. I was hoping those guys were going to get racing a little bit longer behind me because I thought it was going to time out to where he was running really hard."

The Hendrick Motorsports driver added:

"I thought he and Bubba (Wallace) were going to try to work together and build a run. So, I was happy that didn't happen. All in all, just a great, great job by this team. Just the execution on pit road, the restarts, all that was great. Cool to get a win here in Vegas again. Swept all the stages again. Can't ask for much more."

Kyle Larson now leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 118 points. He is followed by defending champion Ryan Blaney, who sits in second with 110 points to his name.