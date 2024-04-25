Last 5 NASCAR Cup Series winner at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2024 Wurth 400 is set to take place at Dover Motor Speedway, Delaware. The 11th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will be held on Sunday, April 28.

The first green flag was shown at Dover Speedway on July 6, 1969, when Richard Petty won by six laps. This one-mile concrete track has earned its name as "The Monster Mile" because of its high banking turns and narrow straightaway.

With over 100 Cup Series races at Dover, here is the list of drivers who dominated and won in the last five years:

Martin Truex Jr. - Winner of the 2023 Wurth 400

Martin Truex Jr of Joe Gibbs Racing drove his #19 Toyota Camry first to the finish line and marked his first win of the 2023 season. Despite starting the race at 17th, the JGR driver led a total of 69 laps and ended his 54-race winless streak since Richmond in 2021.

Chase Elliot - Winner of the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400

Hendrick Motorsports star and the driver of their #9 Chevrolet, Chase Elliot secured his first win of the 2022 season at Dover Motor Speedway. He maintained his lead in the final 53 laps until the checkered flag. This victory marked the 14th victory of his NASCAR career and ended his 26-race winless drought.

Alex Bowman - Winner of the 2021 Drydene 400

The driver of the #48 Chevy Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, Alex Bowman led the last 96 laps of "The Monster Mile" and claimed his second win of the 2021 season at Drydene 400. The Hendrick Motorsports team dominated the race with 1-2-3-4 spots in the final standings.

Kevin Harvick - Winner of the 2020 Drydene 311 Race 2

Kevin Harvick dominated the second race at Dover Motor Speedway in 2020, leading 223 of the 311 laps. The Stewart-Haas Racing #4 marked his seventh win of the season and ultimately clinched his regular-season Championship title.

Denny Hamlin - Winner of 2020 Dryden 311 Race 1

The No. 11 driver of Joe Gibbs Racing secured his sixth victory of the 2020 season at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin regained his lead from his JGR teammate Martin Truex Jr. with eight laps remaining and ended up victorious for his 43rd Cup Series career win.

NASCAR legend to be honored at Dover Motor Speedway

Legacy Motor Club is set to pay tribute to NASCAR legend Richard Petty and the Petty family for their 75th anniversary in NASCAR this weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway, Delaware.

The No. 43 Toyota Camry will be painted in a special "Petty Blue" and "Day-Glo red" to celebrate Petty's 200th and final NASCAR Cup Series win in 1984. Petty GMS Motorsports was rebranded to Legacy Motor Club in 2023. Seven-time NASCAR championship winner Richard Petty is also an ambassador for the team.