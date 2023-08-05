Last 6 NASCAR Cup Series race winners at the Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway, often referred to as MIS, stands as a hallowed ground in NASCAR for racing enthusiasts and an emblem of speed, competition, and adrenaline.

Nestled in the picturesque landscape of Brooklyn, Michigan, this legendary track has been a cornerstone of the NASCAR Cup Series for decades.

With its sweeping turns, lightning-fast straightways, and a legacy etched in tire tracks, Michigan International Speedway beckons both drivers and fans alike. It lets them experience the raw power and heart-pounding excitement of NASCAR racing at its finest.

Let's have a look at the last six NASCAR Cup Series race winners at the Michigan International Speedway.

#1 Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer

Following a rain-interrupted day at the Michigan International Speedway, Clint Bowyer emerged victorious in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

The commencement of the race was postponed by two-and-a-half hours due to inclement weather. Ultimately, with more rain on the horizon, the race concluded prematurely after 133 laps out of the planned 200.

At the point of the decision, Clint Bowyer, driving the No. 14 car, was leading the pack, securing him the win and relegating Kevin Harvick to a second-place finish.

#2 Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick clinched the top spot in the Consumers Energy 400 race. Harvick showcased a commanding performance at the Michigan International Speedway 2018, triumphing in both stages.

This impressive display of skill marked his seventh victory of the season, solidifying his position as the frontrunner in the Monster Energy Cup Series.

Harvick secured victory in both 60-lap segments that constituted the initial 120 laps of the race, accumulating his 11th and 12th stage triumphs of the season.

#3 Joey Logano

Joey Logano

Joey Logano achieved his second victory of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup campaign, cruising to a commanding win in the FireKeepers Casino 400 race in 2019.

Thankfully for the 40-year-old driver, his average placement of 10.08 over 13 races at Sonoma stands as his most impressive performance among all currently active NASCAR tracks.

#4 Kevin Harvick

Harvick upheld his championship at the thrilling Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday in Brooklyn, Michigan 2019.

Despite trailing a mix of drivers including Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and more for extended periods. Harvick surged ahead with just 17 laps remaining, securing his lead and maintaining it until the finish line for a triumphant win.

He triumphed over second-place contender Hamlin, securing victory by a margin of 1.054 seconds.

#5 Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick accomplished a remarkable doubleheader win at Michigan International Speedway, beating Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series race in 2020.

This victory followed a scenario where Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney, Harvick's Penske teammates, were involved in an early crash during the final stage.

Despite Hamlin's persistent efforts to pass Harvick in the closing laps, the latter managed to maintain his lead, securing his sixth win of the season, the most in the series.

Hamlin's last-ditch attempt fell short as Harvick crossed the finish line with a narrow lead of 0.09 seconds. Harvick's dominance extended to Saturday's Cup race as well, where he claimed victory by clinching the first two stages on Saturday and the second stage on Sunday, August 9 2020.

#6 Ryan Blaney

In a captivating display during the final moments of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway 2021, Ryan Blaney clinched his second victory of the season through clever manoeuvres.

Blaney skillfully navigated the closing laps, seizing the opportunity to pass William Byron by opting for the inner lane after a late restart.

Byron's attempt to thwart Denny Hamlin's advancement by taking the outside lane in Turn 1 enabled Blaney to surge ahead.

With merely seven laps left, Blaney secured the lead and triumphed by a mere 0.077 seconds, marking the closest finish in the race since the advent of electronic scoring in 1993.

#7 Kevin Harvick

Harvick put an end to a lengthy stretch of 65 races without a win, spanning almost two years, as he secured his sixth triumph at Michigan International Speedway 2022.

Harvick emerged victorious in the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400, adding to his impressive track record at Michigan International Speedway. Here, he previously clinched wins in 2010, 2018, 2019 and even a remarkable double victory in 2020.