Last 7 NASCAR winners at the Watkins Glen International

The Watkins Glen International raceway has long been a battleground for NASCAR drivers, who have showcased their skills on the twisting turns and challenging terrain of this iconic track.

Over the past seven years, this venue has witnessed some of the most exhilarating races in recent memory, with a variety of drivers claiming victory and etching their names into the annals of Watkins Glen history.

Let's explore the last 7 NASCAR race winners at Watkins Glen

1. 2022: Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson secured victory in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. Larson's exceptional ability to navigate the intricate turns of the track allowed him to take the checkered flag, marking a significant milestone in his already impressive career.

2. 2021: Kyle Larson

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Kyle Larson emerged victorious at the Watkins Glen International in 2021. Piloting his car with finesse and precision, Larson conquered the twists and turns of the iconic road course, showcasing his prowess as a top-tier driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

His remarkable performance on that day not only secured a significant win for Larson but also cemented his status as a true contender on the racing circuit.

3. 2019: Chase Elliott

The year 2019 marked another triumph for Chase Elliott, who showcased his racing acumen once more. Elliott's remarkable ability to maintain focus and precision on the demanding course allowed him to secure yet another win, firmly solidifying his status as a Watkins Glen standout.

4. 2018: Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott's reign at Watkins Glen began in 2018, as he first established himself as a dominant force on this particular track. His strategic racing and sharp instincts propelled him to his maiden victory at the venue, leaving fans and fellow drivers alike in awe of his skills.

5. 2017: Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. claimed victory in the 2017 race at Watkins Glen. Truex Jr.'s tenacity and calculated maneuvers on the track earned him a well-deserved spot in the winner's circle, highlighting his versatility as a driver.

6. 2016: Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin's name is forever etched in Watkins Glen's history as the winner of the 2016 NASCAR race. Hamlin's performance was a testament to his adaptability and skill, showcasing his ability to conquer the challenges posed by the unique layout of the track.

7. 2015: Joey Lagano

In 2015, Joey Logano showcased his remarkable driving skills at Watkins Glen International, leaving a lasting mark on NASCAR history. With precision and determination, Logano navigated the challenging twists and turns of the road course, displaying an exceptional mastery of the track.

His strategic maneuvers and calculated overtakes propelled him to victory, earning him a well-deserved win and solidifying his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the world of motorsports.

The triumph at Watkins Glen International in 2015 stands as a testament to Logano's exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to excellence on the racetrack.

The last seven NASCAR races at Watkins Glen have produced a thrilling blend of victories, with Chase Elliott emerging as a dominant force, and other skilled drivers like Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin also making their mark.

These races have not only provided fans with heart-pounding excitement but have also highlighted the importance of strategy, precision, and adaptability in conquering the demanding twists and turns of this iconic road course.

As NASCAR continues to evolve and new talents emerge, one thing remains constant: the Watkins Glen International raceway will continue to test the mettle of drivers, separating the exceptional from the ordinary and delivering unforgettable moments for fans and participants alike.