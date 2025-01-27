“Last Sunday in a chair like this”: Chase Briscoe shares his stance ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing debut

NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe recently shared a picture from his media day before his debut for Joe Gibbs Racing. The driver shared the post on Instagram.

Chase Briscoe’s move to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 NASCAR season is pivotal as he replaces Martin Truex Jr in the #19 Toyota Camry. The change came after Stewart Haas Racing, where Briscoe spent his entire Cup series career, announced its closure at the end of the 2024 season. The announcement of his change came after Christopher Bell accidentally leaked the news at a press conference.

This shift is not just about changing motorsports teams but also a strategic change for the Indiana native. At SHR, Briscoe achieved notable success with two Cup series wins but the introduction of the next-gen cars resulted in a decline in SHR’s performance. In contrast to the now-defunct side (rebranded to Haas Factory Team), JGR is a known powerhouse in NASCAR which can provide him with superior resources for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old shared a post on Instagram where he shared pictures from the 2025 NASCAR Media Day with the caption:

"Last Sunday in a chair like this. 👀"

Chase Briscoe started his career in dirt track racing and later transitioned to asphalt where he found success across various NASCAR series. In 2017, he achieved his first NASCAR victory with a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Truck Series and moved on to the Xfinity Series. He won 11 races in the series and earned a promotion to the Cup Series in 2021. In his first season in the premier series, the Indiana native won the Rookie of the Year Award.

Chase Briscoe expresses his feelings about Christopher Bell accidentally revealing his JGR move

Chase Briscoe shared his humorous take on the accidental reveal of his move to Joe Gibbs Racing by his fellow driver Christopher Bell. During a press conference in New Hampshire, Bell inadvertently disclosed that Briscoe would be taking over the No. 19 car, previously driven by Martin Truex Jr., which led to a lighthearted reaction from Briscoe. On an episode of Dinner with Racers podcast, The Indiana native said:

"That whole thing is pretty funny. This reporter comes up to me (in New Hampshire), and he's like, 'What do you think about what Christopher said earlier?' I’m like, 'I don’t know what you're talking about.' He goes, 'Oh, he said you're going to JGR next year.' He showed me the clip, and it was really funny."

"It was definitely one of those things where you just have to laugh. Christopher felt so bad, but it's all good. Now I just give him a hard time about it every chance I get," he further added. [via The Express]

He learned about the slip-up through a text from Bell, who expressed his regret for the mistake, but Briscoe found the situation amusing rather than frustrating, stating it was "definitely one of those things where you just have to laugh"

