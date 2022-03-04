"Last week was our first real test " - Chase Elliott on what he learned about NASCAR Next Gen at Fontana

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has been unable to make an impact in the first two 2022 Cup Series races. Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Elliott finished 10th at Daytona 500 and 26th at WISE Power 400.

Speaking about his experience with the Next Gen car at the Auto Club Speedway, Elliott said:

“Last week was our first real test with these new cars and I think it definitely made for some exciting racing for the fans. Having Fontana under our belts will put us in a better position this weekend at Vegas, knowing a little bit more about how these cars race on intermediate tracks and what adjustments we can make.”

The Next Gen cars made their first appearance in the competition at the Clash at LA Coliseum. The event marked the first time Chase Elliott as well as other drivers experienced the pace and dynamics of the new technology.

The 2020 Cup series champion started out looking good in the first two races but suffered a few unfortunate incidents that put him out of the competition. When Elliott takes to the track on Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, he will hope to avoid wrecks and controversies.

What happened between Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson?

During Sunday’s WISE Power 400, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano competed for the lead with 21 laps to go. Larson's team-mate Elliott, who was running just behind him, attempted an outside pass to take the lead. Unfortunately, they both made contact in the process, with Elliott’s #9 Camaro going into the wall and suffering damage.

NASCAR @NASCAR LARSON PUTS CHASE IN THE WALL! LARSON PUTS CHASE IN THE WALL! https://t.co/aXUfQUCtCc

Unable to control his anger after the incident, Elliott went on an expletive-filled tirade over the radio. Meanwhile, Larson extended his lead in a few laps and went on to win the race. While on the final lap, Elliott spun out and ended his hopes of winning the race.

After the race, Larson said that he wasn’t aware that the #9 Camaro was coming from the right side. He later claimed that he would never be that aggressive against a teammate and would try to get on the same page as Elliot.

Edited by Anurag C